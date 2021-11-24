Last Updated:

Amazon Prime To Hike Membership Prices By 50% Post Dec 13; Here's All You Need To Know

While the available benefits in the Amazon Prime membership remain the same, the prices of the membership will increase by 50%. Check for new prices.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Amazon Prime to hike membership prices post December 13, 2021

IMAGE: Republic World


Amazon Prime, the bundled service from Amazon is about to increase its subscription fee. After December 13, 2021, the prices of Amazon Prime membership (for all durations) will surge by 50%. The increase in price is visible on Amazon's application for smartphones and its web portal. Previously, it was reported that Amazon would increase the prices of its paid service but the date was not confirmed. Most recently, Amazon Prime has confirmed that it has a total of 70 originals in development in India, across various languages, confirmed country head Gaurav Gandhi on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. 

It is important to note that the benefits that can be availed by a subscriber while remaining the same while the price increases by 50%. The membership fee includes free delivery on Amazon's e-commerce portal and other streaming services of both content and music. While the web page for Prime membership is reflecting increased prices, the last date to get Amazon Prime membership renewed at old rates is December 13, 2021. 

Amazon Prime to hike membership prices

Amazon Prime membership is available to purchase for three durations - one month, three months and one year. While the one-month membership costs Rs. 129, it will cost Rs. 179 after the price is hiked. Similarly, the three-month membership of Amazon Prime currently costs Rs. 329, and will cost Rs. 459 after December 13, 2021. Lastly, the one-year membership, which currently costs Rs. 999 will cost Rs. 1,499. Those who are currently subscribed to the service can renew at current rates before the given date of December 13, 2021. 

Amazon Prime hiked prices

As a part of Amazon Prime membership, users can save Rs. 100 on one-day deliveries and Rs. 80 on two-day deliveries from Amazon on over 40 million items. Additionally, all items marked with the Prime badge can be ordered without any delivery charges, saving Rs. 40 per item on prime eligible items below Rs. 499. Further, Prime also offers access to unlimited video streaming and ad-free music. As and when Amazon holds a sale, Prime users are the first to access the deals. The video streaming platform is called Amazon Prime Video and the music streaming platform is called Prime Music. 

Image: Amazon App

READ | IFFI: OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime to be part of 52nd film festival for 1st time
READ | Loved 'Special Ops 1.5'? Here's list of similar cop drama on Netflix, Amazon Prime, more
READ | Amazon Prime Video subscribers on iOS can now share clips from content they watch
READ | Amazon Prime confirms 70 Indian originals in development as viewers break language barrier
READ | 'Honsla Rakh' out on Amazon Prime; See Shehnaaz-Diljit fans’ reaction to the rom-com
Tags: Amazon Prime, Amazon, Prime Video
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com