Amazon Prime To Hike Membership Prices By 50% Post Dec 13; Here's All You Need To Know

Amazon Prime, the bundled service from Amazon is about to increase its subscription fee. After December 13, 2021, the prices of Amazon Prime membership (for all durations) will surge by 50%. The increase in price is visible on Amazon's application for smartphones and its web portal. Previously, it was reported that Amazon would increase the prices of its paid service but the date was not confirmed. Most recently, Amazon Prime has confirmed that it has a total of 70 originals in development in India, across various languages, confirmed country head Gaurav Gandhi on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

It is important to note that the benefits that can be availed by a subscriber while remaining the same while the price increases by 50%. The membership fee includes free delivery on Amazon's e-commerce portal and other streaming services of both content and music. While the web page for Prime membership is reflecting increased prices, the last date to get Amazon Prime membership renewed at old rates is December 13, 2021.

Amazon Prime to hike membership prices

Amazon Prime membership is available to purchase for three durations - one month, three months and one year. While the one-month membership costs Rs. 129, it will cost Rs. 179 after the price is hiked. Similarly, the three-month membership of Amazon Prime currently costs Rs. 329, and will cost Rs. 459 after December 13, 2021. Lastly, the one-year membership, which currently costs Rs. 999 will cost Rs. 1,499. Those who are currently subscribed to the service can renew at current rates before the given date of December 13, 2021.

As a part of Amazon Prime membership, users can save Rs. 100 on one-day deliveries and Rs. 80 on two-day deliveries from Amazon on over 40 million items. Additionally, all items marked with the Prime badge can be ordered without any delivery charges, saving Rs. 40 per item on prime eligible items below Rs. 499. Further, Prime also offers access to unlimited video streaming and ad-free music. As and when Amazon holds a sale, Prime users are the first to access the deals. The video streaming platform is called Amazon Prime Video and the music streaming platform is called Prime Music.

Image: Amazon App