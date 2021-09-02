Amazon's Latest 'Adaptive Volume' Feature Makes Alexa Respond Louder In Noisy Environment

Multinational company Amazon has released a new update for its virtual assistant AI technology, Amazon Alexa. The company has introduced a new feature called "Adaptive Volume" which will make Alexa respond louder upon detecting the user in a noisy environment. The company aims to make sure that the user is able to hear Alexa's response over any background noise. According to a report by The Verge, the feature is currently available to US customers and the user can activate it by saying, "Alexa, turn on the adaptive volume." However, the company did not mention whether the adaptive volume will work in the opposite direction or not? means will Alexa become quieter or not if there is no background noise?

There are different ways to reduce the volume dynamically

Meanwhile, The Verge informed about the different ways to reduce the volume dynamically. It stated that there is a "Whisper Mode," where Alexa will whisper its response upon detecting that the user is talking to it quietly. This mode can be activated by asking Alexa to "turn on the Whisper Mode." Besides, the company also provides a "set volume" feature which helps in adjusting volume according to the situation, The Verge stated. It should be noted here that the Adaptive Volume feature is different from the spherical Echo fourth gen's adaptive sound. This new feature by Amazon is quite similar to that of Goggle Nest, which provides an Ambient IQ feature that allows it to respond according to the user's ambience noise.

Alexa helps in finding the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centres

Earlier this month, Amazon had provided another update for Alexa, to help provide valuable information about COVID-19 vaccination centres and tests. The makers of Amazon Alexa had collaborated with the CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website and MapMyIndia to gather all the information about the questions on COVID-19. The users can directly ask questions like "How to find nearest COVID-19 testing and vaccination centre” using Alexa or “Where can I get a COVID-19 test?" The AI service reads out the details that it finds on the internet. Developers claim that Alexa is capable of recognising the users’ location with their paired smartphone.

