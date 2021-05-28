Apple CEO Tim Cook Posts Pic Of Via Del Corso Outlet, Fans Ask To Accept Cryptocurrency

Just a few days after Apple Inc. inaugurated its new retail store in Rome’s Via del Corso, the company’s Chief Executive Tim Cook took to Twitter to shower accolades on the “mesmerizing” shopping site. Sharing a bright picture of the Italian shopping complex, Cook asserted that through their new store, Apple seeks to pay homage to Rome's rich history of culture and art. Promoting the store further, he wrote that now the brand’s customers could have the “breathtaking” experience of shopping at one of the most vibrant areas in the Italian Capital.

Roma, ci siamo! Apple Via del Corso pays homage to Rome's rich history of culture and art. We’re so thankful our customers can experience this breathtaking new store in one of Rome’s most vibrant areas! pic.twitter.com/H6iWCgPpce — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 27, 2021

Earlier this month, California based technology giant, transformed and preserved Rome's grand Palazzo Marignoli, making it the site of the 17th Apple Store in Italy. "The new store represents a celebration of the unique history and art of Roman culture, and we hope to inspire creativity among the local community with our Made in Rome program and future Today at Apple sessions,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People in a press release. Located in the heart of Rome, Via del Corso is the main street in the city and is famous for its artistic Piazzas.

Meanwhile, the tweet triggered another conversation after Apple fans demanded the multinational firm to join the crypto market. “We want Apple to be involved in the crypto market,” wrote a Twitter user. It is imperative to note that the crypto market is currently blanketed in doubt as China banned cryptocurrencies and Tesla CEO Elon Musk nixed the use of BitCoin at the electric car manufacturing firm.

Apple releases iOS 14.6 update

This comes as Apple finally rolled out the long-awaited iOS 14.6 update to all iPhone users around the world. The new update brings a few but crucial new features to the family. The main attraction of this update is the Family Card feature. However, it may not seem like a major update, but many users have been wondering about it. So, if you have been wondering about new iOS 14.6 features, update and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

