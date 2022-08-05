Apple Could Delay IPadOS 16 Until October As It Tries To Overhaul OS With New Features

Apple might delay the public launch of iPadOS 16 as the company needs more time to work on the features it wants to provide with the new update. Known Apple analyst, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple is expecting a delay in the launch of iPadOS 16. However, the company is still planning to release the iOS 16 and watchOS 9 in September, along with the new iPhones and Apple Watches.

iPadOS 16 could be delayed until October

To put things into perspective, Apple has been releasing the new software along with its products in the month of September and hence, when users buy the new products, they get to experience the new software. This year, Apple might delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October. According to Gurman's sources, Apple is trying to overhaul the iPadOS 16 with a new multitasking feature and hence, it might take a while before the company can release the new operating system for iPads.

Nevertheless, readers should keep in mind that Apple might change the schedule again, before or around the launch, depending upon the prevailing situations. For the uninitiated, the iPadOS 16 contains new features like Stage Manager which helps users multitask between several apps and windows, new controls for productivity apps, a built-in weather app and better support for external displays.

New features in the Apple iOS 16 beta 4

The fourth beta version of iOS 16 comes with a bunch of changes. For instance, the time limit to delete messages was set to 15 minutes in the previous beta version. With the latest beta version, it has been set at two minutes. Additionally, all the edits will now be visible to the receiver and the sender will be able to make up to five edits. A similar change now enables users to customise the time for unsending a mail on the Apple Mail app.

Another major change that is expected to come with iOS 16 is a redesigned Apple CarPlay interface. However, the latest beta version only contains new wallpapers. The Live Activities feature is also a part of the update and it enables users to view live notifications directly from their lock screen. Apple has also changed the Now Playing widget on the lock screen and it looks better than before.