Apple Introduces Safari Technology Preview 130 Update For Big Sur And Monterey MacOS

Apple has constantly been working on improving the working of their Safari Technology Preview‌. The developers at the American technology company have now released a new Safari Technology Preview 130 update to make some rectifications and improvements to Web Inspector, CSS, JavaScript, Media, Web API, and IndexedDB. The tech community is curious to learn more about this update and are trying to find more about the changes made to the application. Here is all the information on the internet about the latest Safari Technology Preview update.

Apple releases new Safari Technology Preview 130 update

Apple has managed to add a new tab bar with support for Tab Groups for better organization of the tabs. They have also made a lot of improvements to the Safari Web Extensions. The update brings in a new Live Text to the macOS that gives the users an option to select and interact with text in images on the web. Keep in mind that all these features can only be accessed by having the ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta and an M1 Mac. Other minor changes like Quick Notes support for adding links and Safari highlights to remember important information have been brought in with this update. It seems like Apple is looking to make its web browser as accessible as possible for its users.

More about Apple Safari Technology Preview update

The update has been announced to be released for macOS Big Sur and ‌macOS Monterey. This is the latest version of macOS that has been announced by Apple. This new ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update can directly be downloaded through the Software Update window in the System Preferences menu. The update will also be available for all the users who have downloaded the browser. Detailed reports on the changes made by Apple for their Safari Technology Preview have been uploaded on the company’s official website. Apart from this, Apple is currently busy working on releasing a new range of products for their annual September launch. New products like iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and Apple Pencil are supposedly being released with this event. Keep an eye out for any updates on Apple’s official website.