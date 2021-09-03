Apple IOS 15 To Ask Before It Targets You With Its Ads, Check The Latest Features Here

With iOS 15, Apple will be launching a lot of privacy-centric features for iPhone users around the globe. Along with features like Hide My Email and advanced permissions management, the Cupertino-based tech giant is bringing another major upgrade to the iOS operating system. Apple will seek users permission before showing them Personalised Ads in iOS 15. Personalised ads or targeted ads are advertisements that are based upon what a user searches on an iPhone, purchases or reads about.

Apple to ask for permission to show personalised ads on iOS 15

Previously, Apple used to collect this information without asking the user. However, the company required third-party developers to get user’s approval, especially with the launch of App Tracking Transparency and is now making it a standard feature in iOS 15. For those who are enrolled in the beta testing program of Apple iOS 15, the permission seeking banner shows up when a user enters or opens the Apple App Store.

The banner that seeks user’s permissions says “Personalised ads in Apple apps such as the App Store and Apple news help you discover apps, products and services that are relevant to you. We protect your privacy by using device-generated identifiers and not linking advertising information to your Apple ID.” The prompt also says that switching on personalised ads increases the relevance of ads shown by the UI, as it analyses user’s interests by using data like account information, app and content purchases and types of stories read by a user on Apple News. Apple also mentions that it does not track the user or share their information with any third parties. There’s a link to Apple’s Advertising Policy as well. Lastly, there are two options on the prompt: Turn on Personalised Ads and Turn Off Personalised Ads, which can be selected by users.

Other Apple iOS 15 new features

Along with iOS 15, Apple is introducing multiple features to safeguard user’s privacy. The latest operating system for iPhones will come with an App Privacy report feature, which will allow users to monitor how the applications installed on their smartphone are using multiple resources like camera, microphone, location, storage and other details. Additionally, there are features like Private Relay (which is Apple’s in-house VPN), Hide My Email (saves personal email IDs from spamming) and more. Apple iOS 15 rollout date might be announced this month itself, as the new iPhone is highly expected to launch in coming weeks.