Apple Mac Studio may contain upgradable storage, teardown reveals an empty SSD port

At the Peek Performance event conducted recently, Apple revealed a new product called the Mac Studio. Essentially, the Mac Studio is a Mac Mini but, with much more power. Apple achieves this with the help of its new chipset called the M1 Ultra, which itself is created by putting together two M1 Max chips. The company claims that this new device is capable of handling all the tantrums of the digital world, including content creation, audio/visual production, designing and even more.

Most recently, Mac Studio was delivered to the early customers and reviewers and like with every other gadget, teardowns are starting to appear on the internet. A YouTube channel called Max Tech has posted one such video titled "Mac Studio FULL Teardown - M1 Ultra Chip REVEALED!" In the video, Apple's latest Mac Studio has been unscrewed to its processor and the process reveals a lot of other things as well.

Apple Mac Studio might feature upgradable storage

As with other teardown videos, the video reveals how to open and get inside the device. Earlier, it was believed that it is impossible to get inside the Mac Studio, but the video reveals that there are screws below the rubber ring that is attached to the base of the device. Unscrewing them, one can get inside the Mac Studio. Surprisingly, immediately after removing the base, Max Tech realized that the Apple Mac Studio contains upgradable SSD storage. However, users would not be able to upgrade the RAM or the unified memory on the Apple M1 Ultra chip as that is attached to the processor itself.

Now, the SSD ports are not directly accessible and a regular user is not advised to open up the machine to get to the ports. However, the YouTuber shows that there might be an additional SSD port in the machine that should support an external SSD. Max Tech speculates that Apple could sell an SSD Upgrade Kit in the future for Mac Studio as it currently does for the Mac Pro. In the video, Max Tech removes the SSD from one slot and puts it in the other, indicating that the storage might be modular and can be used to add an additional SSD.