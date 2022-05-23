Apple Revises Student Pricing For Its Music Streaming Service By Over 20%

Apple has increased the price of Apple Music's subscription for students. The new price is live on the company's official website. While the features of Apple Music for regular users and students are similar, there is a difference in price that makes the service more affordable for students. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has increased the price, not only in India but in other countries around the world as well.

Apple Music subscription price hiked for students

As of 23 May 2022, Apple Music for students is available at Rs. 59 per month. Previously, the music streaming service was available for Rs. 49 per month, reflecting a hike of Rs.10 per month. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple has increased in price in countries including Israel, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Australia among others. It is important to note that the price of regular service and Apple Music's Family plan have not been increased yet.

On the official website, Apple lists the regular Apple Music service for Rs. 99 per month and the Apple Music Family plan for Rs. 149 per month. Apple has provided no reason behind increasing the price of Apple Music for students, especially when they hiked the price by over 20% of the original price. The student plan provides the Apple Music service to university students who need to verify their IDs via UniDays to avail the discount.

