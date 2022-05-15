Apple To Launch New Version Of Apple TV At Cheaper Cost To Rival Amazon Fire TV Stick

On May 13, 2022, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to his Twitter handle to share that the company will launch a new version of Apple TV that "improves cost structure in 2H22".

The analyst believes that Apple will implement an aggressive strategy and integrate the hardware, content and service as one subscription. There is a possibility that Apple will introduce a new, more affordable Apple TV at a more affordable price than ever before. However, the analyst does not mention anything else in his tweet.

In the last few years, products such as Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K have taken up a huge share of the smart media streaming devices market and Apple surely wants to be a part of it. As of now, the standard Apple TV is available at $149 and the Apple TV 4K is available at $179. Apple is also about to conduct the WDC 2022 in the coming month.

Could it launch the new Apple TV at the event? It is unlikely but the company can always surprise its fans. On the other hand, "2H22" could also imply that Apple will launch this device with bundled service during its mega event in October.

In related news, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be held between June 6 and June 10 this year. The event will be conducted with limited in-person seating and will be streamed online as well. According to a report by GSMArena, the keynote of the event will be recorded, like several other events. But the presentation at Apple Park in Cupertino will be open to a limited audience.

At this year's event, Apple is expected to announce the next generation of iOS, i.e., iOS 16. Last year, Apple unveiled the iOS 15 at WDC 2021 and then released it with iPhone 13. There is a good chance that the company will follow a similar trend this year as well. Along with iOS 16, Apple will also announce the newer version of iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apart from this, Apple is also expected to reveal some new hardware, including the Mac Pro with a new Apple silicon processor.