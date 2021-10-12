Ariva Crypto Jumps 131.01% In Last 24 Hours; Here's Why Ariva ARV Is Going Up

Ariva (ARV) is a well-known tourism cryptocurrency of the near future. The main aim of the coin is to provide a tourism currency that can be used safely in every country of the world using its crypto wallet. The main aim of creating this currency was also to eliminate the need to carry cash or debit cards. Several users have recently been trying to learn more about this cryptocurrency because of the hike in its value. According to the data on Coin Market Cap, ARV’s current value is $0.001286 and it is shocking because the value has managed to jump by 131.01% in the last 24 hours. Because of this, several users have been trying to know ‘why Ariva crypto is going up?’ Here is all the information available on the internet about Ariva ARV cryptocurrency.

🥰 Too Many Good Things Happening At Once. 🔥



📈Thank you for supporting #ARIVA pic.twitter.com/5vyLM9hClh — Ariva Digital (@ArivaCoin) October 11, 2021

Why Ariva ARV is going up?

Thus, ARV is the tourism cryptocurrency of the near future, which anyone can spend safely from their crypto money wallet irrespective of the country they find themselves in.



Learn more about the benefits of ARV from this infographic.#ARV #crypto #solutions #tourism #Ariva pic.twitter.com/fXGlUY9T43 — Ariva Digital (@ArivaCoin) August 18, 2021

The cryptocurrency has been created by anonymous developers and was launched in May 2021. The developers designed the currency to be used in the global tourism industry as a blockchain-based payment gateway. The currency can help the users facilitate bookings on websites and mobile apps without any external commission and fees. It is common to see several traditional cross-border payment services apply huge amounts of commission on processing such transactions. Because of the recent success of this platform, its cryptocurrency’s value seems to be on a constant rise. It is currently available on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network as a BEP-20 token.

Ariva Price Prediction

Currently, the ARV price is on a constant rise and its total market capitalization has grown o $62,348,656. With such a high value, ARV has now become the 487th biggest token available on the market. in the world. In contrast, the Ariva crypto price prediction from DigitalCoin mentioned that the price of this coin will rise to an average of $0.000341 in 2022. They also claim that its value could reach $0.000615 by 2025 and $0.000888 in 2028. Keep in mind that these are just price predictions and one should always do thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency. Keep an eye on the price inflation and deflation of this coin.

(Image: Twitter/@ArivaCoin)