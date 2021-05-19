Ark Price Prediction: Is Ark An Underrated Crypto That Is Waiting To Blow Up?

The cryptocurrency Ark (ARK) has seen significant gains over the past few hours, even as the crypto market has gone down. Ark cryptocurrency has been receiving a lot of positive attention recently, and many crypto groups on Reddit called Ark bullish. Ark has gone up more than 50 per cent over the past hours, going from a 24 hour low of $1.5 to a high of $2.69. At the time of writing this article, the Ark price stands at $2.2. In this article, we will be taking a look at Arc crypto and Ark price prediction.

What is Ark Crypto?

As per crypto.com, ARK is a cryptocurrency and also a blockchain-based development platform. The aim of the Ark platform is to allow anyone to create their own blockchain on their platform, with their own customisations. While making a blockchain can be very difficult and particularly so for newcomers, Ark aims to take away the complexity behind building blockchains by reducing the need for Smart Contracts and using custom transactions, logic and multiple programming languages. The Ark project was started in 2016, and they raised funding of $800,000 by the end of the same year. The Ark ecosystem has since then grown slowly but has the potential to provide a lot of value to crypto investors, even allowing and helping the non-technical population to build blockchains.

Ark Price Prediction

A recent report by Coin Telegraph has also revealed that Ark Investments has invested a lot of money into Ethereum and Bitcoin. Carrie Wood, head of Ark Investment has also publicly gone against Elon Musk, refuting his claims that Bitcoin is bad for the environment. Crypto analysts believe this is the main cause of the recent price spike, but how high will Ark go? Making crypto predictions can be difficult especially when the market is down. Wallet Investor believes Ark will go up to $4 by the end of 2025. Digital Coin Price has a more positive outlook, with their website claiming that Ark could reach up to $6.48 by the end of 2025. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies and crypto news.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: ARK WEBSITE