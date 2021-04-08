Austin Russell Net Worth: The Youngest Billionaire's Amount Of Wealth Is Shocking

Forbes' annual list of world billionaires was released on Tuesday, April 6. Among the many alluring names that came up, one particular personality broke the Internet for being the youngest billionaire in the world. Austin Russell, a 26-year-old college dropout, joined the billionaire club this year with the likes of Jess Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Here's everything you need to know about Austin Russell net worth, biography and latest updates.

Who is Austin Russell? Meet the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

According to Forbes, Russell has been riling up notable feats well before he became the youngest billionaire. At the age of 2, he went onto memorise the periodic table of elements. In the sixth grade, he would rewire Nintendo games into crude mobile phones to pass time. And when he was 13, he procured his first patent for an underground water recycling system that catches sprinkler water so that it can be reused later. He went onto getting admission to Stanford University to study physics but dropped out midway after winning a $100,000 Thiel Fellowship stipend for his lidar concept.

He rather owes his knowledge to Wikipedia and YouTube as he learnt most of what he knows through the Internet. After receiving the fellowship, he created Luminar Technologies that develops sensors for self-driving cars. The first investor for his company was none other than Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel who saw his potential early on in 2012. Currently, Austin Russell's net worth stands at $2.4 billion according to the Forbes list. Austin Russell's net worth also includes 104.7 million Luminar shares i.e. about one-third of its outstanding capital.

Currently, sensors developed by Luminar Technologies is found in car manufacturers Toyota and Volvo. The science behind his invention is essentially LIDAR technology that uses light pulses to form 3D maps of obstacles around the car and basically outlines the route for the car. In his interview with Forbes magazine, Russell revealed that he'll know when he's accomplished his goals when his invention becomes a new, modern safety technology on every vehicle that is produced globally. His ultimate goal is to eradicate automobile accidents. Although Gen Y, Austin Russell Instagram and Twitter are non-existent, perhaps that can be a key contribution to him being the youngest billionaire.

[DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.]

Image Source: Screenshot from Luminar YouTube