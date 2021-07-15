AXS Coin Price Prediction 2021: Why Is Axie Infinity Going Up? Read To Know Reasons

Axie Infinity, a game played to earn cryptocurrency based on Ethereum blockchain technology, on July 14 has reported a new record high of $23.60 which was $22.50 on July 13. It continues to rise, dominating all the cryptocurrencies in the world. In terms of cumulative protocol revenue generated for the past month, Axie Infinity has become the top-grossing App.

AXS coin price prediction

The Axie infinity (AXS) reported an all-time price high at $21.55 on July 13. In recent times, the token has outpaced high-priced coins including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to seven-day statistics, AXS hiked up to 86.72% against the U.S. dollar and 410.11% over the trailing 30 days.

The market capitalization for AXS as of July 13 is around $1.3 billion and there’s $1.2 billion in 24-hour trade volume, as per the Coingecko stats and nomics.com data. At 0.00062 BTC per AXS, the Axie infinity token has collected 18.11% compared to BTC.

As of July 13, AXS was at 74th rank out of the thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence.

Bullish AXS price prediction 2021 is $20. And it may reach its new all-time high (ATH) if users decide AXS as a good investment in 2021, along with mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SLP on demand

Smooth Love potion (SLP) is one of the specific tokens that is witnessing a demand in the AXS economy. Axie Infinity players are under pressure to buy SLP which can be earned as rewards when they battle in the game’s adventure mode.

On July 13, SLP reported an all-time high (ATH), reaching $0.39 per unit on Binance. Besides earning and collecting SLP and AXS, the Axie Infinity economy’s tokens can be purchased and sold on exchanges like Uniswap, Binance, Bkex, Digifinex, and Huobi, other than just earning and collecting SLP and AXS.

How to play Axie Infinity game?

Axie Infinity is a trading and battling game developed in 2018 by the Sky Mavis, where players can collect, breed, raise trade, and battle token-based creatures known as 'Axies'.

In this, the players need to collect rare Axies and breed them by leveraging SLP. By competing in PVP battles hosted in the game’s adventure mode, Axie Infinity players earn more resources.

Ronin wallet and Ronin bridge must be downloaded by the players to start the game. And to connect with the game, the web3 ETH wallet Metamask is used.

To begin the game and be part of the cryptocurrency universe, users should have at least three Axies sold on the Axie marketplace.

(Image credit: TWITTER@AXIEINFINITY)