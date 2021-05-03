Binance Coin Price Prediction In INR: How High Will The Price Of BNB Go In 2021?

Over the past couple of years, the cryptocurrency market has seen explosive growth as prices of the most popular cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed. Just a few years ago, cryptocurrencies were a niche technical hobby and many people working in mainstream financial institutions considered cryptocurrencies a scam. However, of late, it becomes clear that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. A lot of major brands, banks, and financial institutions have been getting involved with the crypto and blockchain business.

As the crypto industry grows, more and more cryptocurrencies are added to the market. The way to buy these cryptocurrencies is through crypto exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase. In this article, we are going to look into Binance Coin or as is known in the markets as BNB Coin. Read on to know more about BNB and BNB Price Prediction in INR

About BNB

Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that is used to trade and pay fees on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange. The Binance Crypto Exchange is one of the biggest, if not the biggest crypto exchange in the world. BNB was created by Binance in 2017 as an internal coin that could facilitate easier and faster trading. Binance users who use BNB benefit from many discounts in trading and transfer fees.

Over the years, BNB has become one of the biggest and most popular coins in the world. At the time of writing this article, the Binance Coin price stands at $528, which is significant considering its only purpose is to facilitate trades on the Binance platform. However, Binance Coin can also be used to trade with other cryptocurrencies and is accepted in most major crypto exchanges around the world.

Binance Coin Price Prediction in INR

At the time of writing this article, BNB is available for purchase in India on the WazirX app. At this time, the price of BNB Coin stands at Rs. 49,418. BNB has seen a jump in prices over the past couple of months and continues to grow rapidly. However, crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers should take Price Predictions with a grain of salt.

It's possible that BNB price will continue to grow higher and higher given the fact that it's the currency of the biggest crypto exchange in the world. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Shutterstock