Binance New Crypto Listings June 2021: List Of Newly Added Cryptos And Tokens On Binance

The cryptocurrency industry has blown up immensely over the past few months and people all around the world have started looking at cryptocurrencies as a legitimate investment opportunity. One of the main reasons crypto adoption has been so widespread is the fact that cryptocurrencies have been made easily available for buying/trading through crypto exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. Binance is one of the biggest, if not the biggest crypto exchange in the world. In order to keep their customers satisfied and keep the crypto markets updated, Binance keeps adding new and emerging cryptocurrencies onto its platform. Binance has more than 500 cryptocurrencies for buying/trading on their platform, with new coins being added every few days. We have compiled a full list of Binance's new listings of coins and tokens, as well as upcoming Binance listings. Take a look down below at the new crypto on Binance that has been made available for trade recently.

Binance New Crypto Listings

Binance has listed Tornado Cash (TORN)

Binance has listed Gitcoin (GTC)

Binance has listed NuCypher (NU)

Binance has listed Automata (ATA) on Binance Launchpool

Binance has listed Livepeer (LPT)

Binance has listed Mask Network (MASK)

Binance has listed MDEX (MDX) in the Innovation Zone

Binance has listed Polkastarter (POLS) in the Innovation Zone

Binance has listed Arweave (AR)

Binance has listed GYEN

Binance has listed Internet Computer (ICP)

Binance has listed Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH)

Binance has listed Shiba Inu (SHIB)

About Binance Crypto Exchange

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2017 with the goal of encouraging public investments into altcoins. Since then, Binance has grown to become one of the largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet. Binance is available in many countries across the world and is considered by many crypto enthusiasts to be the premiere crypto exchange on the planet, alongside Coinbase. Binance offers more than 500 cryptocurrencies and tokens that their users can buy or trade. Binance also has its own token called the Binance Coin (BNB) which can be used to buy sell tokens on the platform at lower fees.

