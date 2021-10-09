Bitcoin And Solana Rise, While ADA Dips; Check Cryptocurrency Prices On October 9

Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has grown in popularity but continues to remain volatile. In a recent update to the cryptocurrency market trend, as of Saturday, October 9, cryptocurrency prices continued their bearish run. While Bitcoin, one of the most-known cryptocurrencies available because of its large market capitalization, saw a minor rise in valuation, rising by 0.90%, few other major coins dipped. Of the lot, Cardano, Polkadot and Binance coin dipped by 0.5 to 1.5% while Solana continued its rise in valuation. As we know, the crypto market is extremely sensitive, and price trends can change anytime.

Cryptocurrency prices on October 9 (As of 1:00 p.m.)

Bitcoin: $54,889.47

Ethereum: $3,604.22

Tether: $1.00

Cardano: $2.27

Binance Coin $422.69

XRP: $1.07

Solana: $159.65

Polkadot: $33.96

USD Coin: $1.0

Dogecoin: $0.24

Litecoin: $177.30

Why is Gala crypto Coin surging?

The GALA coin saw its value rise 2.39% in the last 24 hours. According to the Coin market cap, GALA’s current value is $0.100567 and it has a 24-hour trading volume of $132,963,439. The current ranking of GALA in the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem is #220. Because of a slight hike in its price the total market cap of the coin has increased to $693,790,006. Since the rice of the coin has been on a gradual rise for almost a week now, the GALA cryptocurrency could be a good investment. It is also because the shortage tends to encourage price rise. Gala Games is a well-known gaming platform that has now been combined with the Non-Fungible Tokens(NFT). The main aim of the gaming platform is to help the creators come up with “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” GALA is the company’s native utility token and the success of Gala Games could have an impact on its price.

How to buy cryptocurrencies?

As of now, investors can use several options to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from a known crypto exchange like CoinBase, WazirX and BNS. If an investor is interested in buying cryptocurrency, then they must have or create an account on these exchange platforms selling this cryptocurrency. To start the account creation process, users will be required to submit basic details of the investor, such as their name and their bank account details. Platforms like CoinDesk, WazirX and Binance also need Pan Card verification processes to be completed before starting the trading online. Keep in mind that investing in cryptocurrency is risky because the prices fluctuate continuously, so invest after proper research.

Image: Unsplash