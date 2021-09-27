Bitcoin Price Surges Past $44,000; Check Rates Of Top 10 Cryptocurrency

In an update to the cryptocurrency pricing trend, as of Monday, September 27, Bitcoin, the largest virtual currency, was trading in the green at $44,045.69, up 4.72 per cent. With China's notice to ban cryptocurrency, the prices of cryptocurrency tumbled last week. While Etherum was up 9.75 per cent, trading at $3,139.8.

A price hike in Bitcoins was observed as Twitter officially enabled third-party bitcoin tipping services for iOS users. With this advantage, users can seamlessly pay one another across the globe, instantly.

Prices of cryptocurrency on September 27

Bitcoin- $44,045, up 4.72 per cent

Ethereum- $3,139.8, up 9.75 per cent

Cardano- $2.26, up 0.72 per cent

Tether- $1.00 , down 0.06 per cent

Binance Coin- $354.65, up 4.02 per cent

XRP- $0.9752, up 5.52 per cen

Polkadot- $29.68, up 3.14 per cent

USD Coin- $1.00, down 0.06 per cent

Cryptocurrecy market

Explaining the cryptocurrency market over the week, Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Trading Platform said, “The weekends were a tad volatile for the cryptocurrency market. Thin volumes over the weekend usually allow a few large orders to influence the market in either direction. Now that the FUD around the banning of cryptocurrencies in China is leaving the market, we could expect the market to move towards fundamentals. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, surpassed the $43,000 mark. Bitcoin dominance also moved higher. With BTC moving past a significant resistance level, most of the other top cryptocurrencies went higher as well,”

Edul Patel added further said that with various equity markets opening from September 27, increased volatility can be observed along the crypto spectrum. Currently, the total Crypto market capitalization stands at $1.93 trillion. The average traded volume raised to more than 8.3 per cent as the markets are moving higher, indicating a positive outlook for the week.

Giving an update on the altcoins market, Siddharth Menon, COO, Wazir X informed that following the bearish cycle, Cardano (ADA) is trading strong among the altcoins. This depicts a mostly developed flag pattern trend. He added, "Once the trend breaks out from the top levels, we could see the prices soaring to $4.5 levels in no time. The ethereum competitor is fast living up to its expectations".

(Image: UNSPLASH)