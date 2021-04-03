Brave Browser Vs. DuckDuckGo: Which Is The Best Privacy Browser?

Since the tracking of information and other user data by other applications and websites has come to the knowledge of the people, they have become more concerned about privacy. Nowadays most websites and applications track user data to provide better results and a better user experience. But some people are ready to part with a better user experience to keep their privacy intact. For this reason, developers have come up with Privacy browsers, and the two big names in this business are DuckDuckGo and Brave Browser. Here's a Brave Browser vs. DuckDuckGo comparison.

Brave Browser vs. DuckDuckGo

Both Brave and DuckDuckGo are privacy browsers, they have been built on the Chromium Open source, also the base of Google Chrome, but provide the user with a lot of privacy browsers. The difference between Brave and DuckDuckGo can be seen by the features they provide. Check out the difference between Brave and DuckDuckGo below:

Features

Both are Privacy Browsers and have built-in tracker blocking features. They have integrated user privacy as one of the main selling points for their models. Brave additionally blocks ads, cookies, fingerprinting, payment data, and more. In Brave users can switch from normal to incognito mode, and users have access to give permissions to the applications on the data it collects.

DuckDuckGo on the other hand isn’t feature-loaded, it does the tracker blocking well and has some decent ad blocking too. The browser doesn’t have a normal or incognito mode, there’s just one mode and that serves the purpose of an incognito mode. It also provides ratings to websites on their search results according to their privacy, better privacy, higher the grade.

Desktop App

Brave is a browser application that is available for several desktop platforms. It provides all the features that any other desktop application provides.

DuckDuckGo doesn’t have a desktop application as of now, it is only available for the user of Android and iOS platforms, so only users with smartphones of these platforms can only use this application.

User Interface

Brave has a cool user interface for its users. First of all, the application has a beautiful array of wallpapers that constantly change with time. It has a toolbar at the bottom that provides the users with various options. It also provides data about the number of ads and trackers blocked, the amount of data saved, and the amount of estimated time saved.

DuckDuckGo has a pretty basic user interface, it has a search bar and the DuckDuckGo logo, and that’s all. Users can change the theme color through the settings for DuckDuckGo.

Promo Image Source: DuckDuckGo/brave Twitter