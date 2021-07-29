Brazil’s Burger King Starts Accepting Dogecoin But Only For Their Dog Treats ‘Dogpper’

Burger King has announced On July 27, that it will be accepting Dogecoin for its dog treats in Brazil. It is a cryptocurrency based on the Shiba-Inu face-themed meme. An initial announcement by the Burger King account on Twitter did not have a lot of specifications and made it seem like the company was accepting Dogecoin for regular food items as well. Then, a subsequent tweet later clarified that the company was open to accepting Dogecoin for 'Dogpper,' the dog treats Burger King had introduced in 2019.

Dogecoin was a cryptocurrency that started as a joke but it has been popularized by Elon Musk. This has led to a lot of investors putting their funds into Dogecoin. Musk often tweets about it. His takes on Twitter have often been the reason why the volatile cryptocurrency's stocks have shot up.

Burger King starts accepting Dogecoin in Brazil, but only for dog treats

On July 27, Burger King Brazil’s tweet said, “Remember this day: BURGER KING BRAZIL IS NOW ACCEPTING DOGECOIN! “

They also added hashtags Dogpper, BKDogpper, and SayYesToDogecoin to its tweet. They later put out a tweet that translated to "Purchase with DOGE. It's Burger King revolutionising galaxies once again. We are accepting the most beloved crypto, Dogecoin as payment for Dogpper. Buying is easy, go there on the website". They also added a video showing their dog treat and a representative image of Dogecoin.

Tá sem Reais? Compra com DOGE! É o Burger King revolucionando as galáxias mais uma vez! Estamos aceitando a crypto mais querida por todos, DOGECOIN como pagamento para o DOGPPER®. 🐶🦴 A compra é fácil, vai lá no site>> https://t.co/7b3TBGdPTO. pic.twitter.com/4wP4Rn30pr — Burger King Brasil (@BurgerKingBR) July 27, 2021

Announcement made by Burger King Brazil on Twitter; tweets aimed at Elon Musk

A number of tweets were posted by them after that announcement. On July 28, they wrote a tweet that translated to, “It's been a while since the @SpaceX says he's going to colonize mars with dogecoin being the official currency. For those who were afraid of the trip... at least there will be DOGPPER ® there. support #BKDOGPPER#DOGECOIN#TOTHEMOON”.

Hey, @BillyM2k, maybe you could replace your cap with our crown. Just saying… BK is now open for dogecoins! Support #DOGPPER #BKDOGPPER #SAYYESTODOGECOIN — Burger King Brasil (@BurgerKingBR) July 27, 2021

Hey, @elonmusk! now you have the first store to spend your doges when in Mars. support #BKDOGPPER #DOGECOIN #TOTHEMOON — Burger King Brasil (@BurgerKingBR) July 28, 2021

Netizens react to Burger King announcement

Netizens had varied reactions to this announcement. While a lot of them were in favour of this decision, others were just there to contribute to the conversation with witty lines and ‘memes’. A number of investors also had an eye out on the announcement and were excited to see a large corporation accept this currency. As per reports, it was an offer by Burger King for a limited time, and that a portion of the proceeds will also go to Petlove, an animal protection agency.

(IMAGE: AP/UNSPLASH)