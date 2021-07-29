Last Updated:

Brazil’s Burger King Starts Accepting Dogecoin But Only For Their Dog Treats ‘Dogpper’

Burger King has announced On July 27, that it will be accepting Dogecoin. It is a cryptocurrency based on the Shiba-Inu face-themed meme.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Burger King

(IMAGE: AP/UNSPLASH)


Burger King has announced On July 27, that it will be accepting Dogecoin for its dog treats in Brazil. It is a cryptocurrency based on the Shiba-Inu face-themed meme. An initial announcement by the Burger King account on Twitter did not have a lot of specifications and made it seem like the company was accepting Dogecoin for regular food items as well. Then, a subsequent tweet later clarified that the company was open to accepting Dogecoin for 'Dogpper,' the dog treats Burger King had introduced in 2019.

Dogecoin was a cryptocurrency that started as a joke but it has been popularized by Elon Musk. This has led to a lot of investors putting their funds into Dogecoin. Musk often tweets about it. His takes on Twitter have often been the reason why the volatile cryptocurrency's stocks have shot up.

Burger King starts accepting Dogecoin in Brazil, but only for dog treats

On July 27, Burger King Brazil’s tweet said, “Remember this day: BURGER KING BRAZIL IS NOW ACCEPTING DOGECOIN! “
They also added hashtags Dogpper, BKDogpper, and SayYesToDogecoin to its tweet. They later put out a tweet that translated to "Purchase with DOGE. It's Burger King revolutionising galaxies once again. We are accepting the most beloved crypto, Dogecoin as payment for Dogpper. Buying is easy, go there on the website". They also added a video showing their dog treat and a representative image of Dogecoin.

READ | RBI considering digital currency launch to counter crypto-currencies; studying pros & cons

Announcement made by Burger King Brazil on Twitter; tweets aimed at Elon Musk

A number of tweets were posted by them after that announcement. On July 28, they wrote a tweet that translated to, “It's been a while since the @SpaceX says he's going to colonize mars with dogecoin being the official currency. For those who were afraid of the trip... at least there will be DOGPPER ® there. support #BKDOGPPER#DOGECOIN#TOTHEMOON”. 

READ | Amazon to accept bitcoin, crypto payment soon; hints at also starting Amazon coin token

Netizens react to Burger King announcement 

Netizens had varied reactions to this announcement. While a lot of them were in favour of this decision, others were just there to contribute to the conversation with witty lines and ‘memes’. A number of investors also had an eye out on the announcement and were excited to see a large corporation accept this currency. As per reports, it was an offer by Burger King for a limited time, and that a portion of the proceeds will also go to Petlove, an animal protection agency. 

READ | Bitcoin jumps on speculation that Amazon considering crypto

(IMAGE: AP/UNSPLASH)

READ | Dogecoin Co-Founder Jackson Palmer condemns cryptocurrency, calls it 'hyper-capitalistic'
READ | TikTok bans promotion of Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin & Dogecoin on its platform
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND