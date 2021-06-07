Catgirl Coin Price: How To Buy Catgirl Coin? All About The Newly Launched Cryptocurrency

Quick links:
IMAGE: CATGIRL COIN TWITTER
The crypto markets have grown significantly over the past year, even as all major cryptocurrencies reached their all-time high prices during the March-April 2021 crypto bull run. While the bull run lasted for a few months, the crypto markets saw a major crypto crash on May 19, one of the biggest crypto crashes of the past decade. However, a large number of coins have recovered since then. Inspired by the success of cryptocurrencies, newer and newer coins are introduced into the crypto markets every day. One such newly introduced cryptocurrency is the Catgirl Coin. Read on to know more about this newly launched crypto and how to buy Catgirl Coin.
Catgirl Coin is a newly introduced coin similar to the likes of popular meme coins we have seen this year such as the Safemoon Coin and Shiba Inu Coin. The official Catgirl crypto website states that Catgirl Coin has been created to be used in the Catgirl NFT marketplace. On this Catgirl NFT marketplace, users will be able to buy NFT certified original digital artworks on Catgirls. Users will be able to play for these NFTs using the Catgirl Coin. In concept, this is a good project, but the fact that there is a total supply of 100 quadrillion coins means that this coin is closer to the memecoins such as Safemoon and Shiba Inu. Interested investors are advised to do their research before buying into any newly launched coins such as Catgirl Coin. At the time of writing, the Catgirl Coin Price stands at $0.00000001, as Coin Market Cap.