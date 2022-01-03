CES 2022: How to watch and what to expect from the technology exhibition?

The Consumer Electronics Show 2022 is all set to begin on January 5, 2022. However, due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US and other countries, some companies have pulled out ahead of the event. Initially, the CES 2022 was scheduled to end on January 8, 2022, but now, it will add one day early, i.e. January 7, 2021. Nevertheless, a lot of leading companies such as Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm and Sony are scheduled to appear at the event. Keep reading to know more about what to expect from CES 2022, what products might be launched at CES 2022 and how to watch CES 2022. C

What to expect from CES 2022?

As mentioned on the official website of CES 2022, the topics that will be talked about at the event include 5G and Internet of Things, Automotives, Health & Wellness, Immersive Entertainment, Robotics & Machine Intelligence, Sports and Startups. As popular consumer electronics companies such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic are appearing at the event, viewers can also expect some product releases including televisions, smartphones, gaming monitors, sound systems and much more. Chip manufacturers such as Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm are also scheduled to appear at the CES 2022 and they are expected to reveal the next-gen processing technology for computers and smartphones.

What products might be launched at CES 2022?

Ahead of the CES 2022, Samsung has already revealed three of its mini LED backlight monitors. The South Korean company is expected to reveal more details about its display lineup for 2022 at the CES 2022. Additionally, the company is also expected to announce the Galaxy S21 FE at the event. Apart from Samsung, Intel is expected to launch processors with high-performance laptops and gaming. Intel's competitor AMD is also expected to reveal its new lineup of Zen 4 Ryzen processors. Further, the leading graphics processor manufacture Nvidia is also expected to reveal its upcoming graphics card, the RTX 3090 Ti. In general, viewers can expect a myriad of new gadgets and consumer electronics items from CES 2022.

How to watch CES 2022?

CES or the Consumer Electronics Show is a trade-only event for 18 years of getting or older and is affiliated with the consumer technology industry are allowed to attend the event in-person or digitally. That being said, those interested to watch the event can still do that by tuning in to the official channels of the companies that are appearing at the technology exhibition. For instance, Samsung has scheduled its keynote speech at the CES 2022 on January 4, 2022, and it will stream it live through its official YouTube channel. Similarly, other companies such as Intel, Sony, and Qualcomm will live stream their appearance at the CES 2022 through their official media channels.