China-based Institute Creates 'robot Nanny' To Nurture Embryos In Artificial Wombs: Report

Scientists in China have reportedly developed an artificial intelligence (AI) based technology to take care of human embryos in artificial wombs. While the wombs would be artificial, the conditions are reportedly similar to a real one.

According to a report by Interesting Engineering, Chinese scientists from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology claim that their 'robot nanny' has a high level of efficiency although trials on human embryos are yet to be conducted.

How does the artificial intelligence-driven system work?

As mentioned above, the trials on human embryos are yet to be conducted, but scientists have already shown confidence in their newly built system. The AI 'nanny' reportedly works by adjusting the nutrition, carbon dioxide, and other important factors in the artificial womb for the embryos and monitors them while providing such conditions. Multiple media reports suggest that the Suzhou Institute researchers have developed this system to bring the birth rate in China back on track, which has dropped to its lowest in the last sixty years, as per Interesting Engineering.

Talking about the artificial womb, which is assisted by the robotic system, the scientists say that their technology is better for growing embryos as they claim it to be safer and more efficient than natural ones. In their study, which has been published in the Journal of Biomedical Engineering, the scientists revealed that their AI system ranks embryos based on their development potential and claimed that they have already run tests on embryos of animals.

"There are still many unsolved mysteries about the physiology of typical human embryonic development,” the research stated, as per a report on The Independent.

Moreover, it added that the AI technology would "not only help further understand the origin of life and embryonic development of humans but also provide a theoretical basis for solving birth defects and other major reproductive health problems", The Independent reported. It is worth noting that this would not be the first instance when scientists are experimenting with embryos for a breakthrough.

Earlier, scientists from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in California had conducted an experiment to grow human stem cells within a macaque monkey embryo claiming that they aimed to study cell communication and harvest organs for donation. The embryo was initially monitored but was destroyed 20 days later as the experiment's ethics were challenged.

(Image: Unsplash)