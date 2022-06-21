Cloudflare Reports Outage Globally; Widely-used Websites Like Discord & Zerodha Down

An outage at Cloudflare, a prominent Content Delivery Network (CDN) for many business establishments, has knocked out several websites around the world, rendering them inaccessible to the general public. The Cloudflare outage has made several websites down including Canva, Streamyard, Discord, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN, Feedly and Zerodha and many more. As per the data chart below, the majority of the complaints were registered at around 01:34 p.m. IST as over 1094 Cloudflare users faced issues.

(Image: DownDetector.com)

Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure firm, has acknowledged the matter and told its users via a tweet that it is trying to resolve the “widespread” issue. The tweet also included a link to a monitoring page wherein users may be able to track updates pertaining to the outage.

"The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here," the firm tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, Cloudflare said that have identified the issue and "a fix is being implemented."

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Websites that are affected after Cloudfare outage

As per DownDetector, a website that reports outages reported that several big websites have been affected by the "Cloudflare Down". Popular sites such as Discord, Shopify, Amazon Web Services, Zerodha and Canva reported outages. Other sites such as Udemy, Splunk, Quora, and Crunchyroll also met with accessibility issues. Many more websites and platforms are expected to go down soon, according to reports. Users have indicated that Coinbase, Shopify, and League of Legends are also facing issues, according to DownDetector, a crowdsourced web monitoring tool that tracks outages.

Zerodha, an online stock brokerage firm took to its official Twitter handle as several customers reported the issues. The firm said, "We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection." It further added that Cloudflare, used by most of the internet businesses across the world, was facing a global outage. "If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work," Zerodha said in a tweet.

Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work. pic.twitter.com/5NYsDJw6Vv — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) June 21, 2022

Zerodha later tweeted that the Cloudflare network has returned to normal and "all sites are functional now"