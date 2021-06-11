CoinMarketCap New Listings June 2021: List Of All New Crypto On CoinMarketCap

The cryptocurrency space is rapidly growing, and with more and more people investing their funds in crypto, the need for monitoring digital assets is also increasing. While there are a lot of reference portals that keep price records for crypto assets, CoinMarketCap is one of the most visited sites. One can easily track new crypto on CoinMarketCap, and keep a tab on one-hour performance, 24-hour performance, the total market cap, technology used and day of addition to the portal. Keep reading the article to know about CoinMarketCap new listings.

CoinMarketCap New Listings

BlackPool (BPT) was listed on June 11

Bogecoin (BOGE) was listed on June 10

Ketchup Finance (KETCHUP) was listed on June 10

Orion (ORION) was listed on June 10

Kuma Inu (KUMA) was listed on June 10

LEOPARD was listed on June 10

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) was listed on June 10

Fluity USD (FLUSD) was listed on June 10

Alpha Impact (IMPACT) was listed on June 10

Star Foxx (FOXX) was listed on June 10

DAO1 was listed on June 9

Cold Koala (COLDKOALA) was listed on June 9

Zild Finance (ZILD) was listed on June 9

Karen Coin (KAREN) was listed on June 9

dAppstore (DAPPX) was listed on June 9

Polychart (PCHART) was listed on June 9

Ethereum Pay (EPAY) was listed on June 9

Sol Farm (TULIP) was listed on June 9

Newinu (NEWINU) was listed on June 9

About CoinMarketCap

"CoinMarketCap stands firmly for accurate, timely and unbiased information." It was found by Brandon Chez in May 2013, with major improvements coming in 2018. The CMC iOS app was launched in May 2018 while the Android app was launched in April 2019. Later, in April 2020, CoinMarketCap was acquired by Binance Holdings Limited. Through the association, CoinMarketCap wants to bring accurate and high-quality data to the user. Even after the acquisition, the company operates independently. Tracking new crypto on CoinMarketCap is easy and can be done in a few clicks. The portal also has an upcoming CoinMarketCap listings section, wherein an individual can check about upcoming listings. Stay tuned for upcoming CoinMarketCap listings.

