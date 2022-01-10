Crunchyroll Servers Down After Real-time Login Errors; Know When It Will Back Up

As Attack of Titan (AOT) lovers glued to their screen eagerly waiting for the final season of the anime series, Crunchyroll servers crashed with several users facing 502 errors as they tried to log in. As per reports, the brief error occurred due to excess traffic, which means too many people tried to log into Crunchyroll at the same time. The incident took place as AOT announced the release of its new and concluding episode on January 9.

The Crunchyroll 502 error was a predicted problem given the massive fan following of Anime. As soon as the servers crashed, Crunchyroll took to Twitter to update the viewers of the slug in the system and noted that the experts were "working hard to resolve the site and app issues." This has greatly upset fans who were faring up to watch Eren Yeager back in action.

When will Crunchyroll back up?

The America-based website and international online community is focused on video streaming of East Asian media like anime, manga, drama, music, entertainment, and auto racing content were founded in 2006. On January 9, Crunchyroll viewers expressed exasperation after they were facing a temporary outage, about 44% sign-in issues. Additionally, 29% buffering and 16% crashing problems, Down Detector noted.

While in July, there were such issues reported for Crunchyroll queue size, that is the app threw out an error message when too many anime were left on queue, this time the error was mainly due to the real-time traffic. As per Down Detector, too many users tried to log in to Crunchyroll compared to the typical volume, leading the servers to crash briefly.

Fans were left upset after the news of Crunchyroll users facing 502 errors went about. They took to Twitter to express desperation and some also made memes out of the misery. Take a look.

CRUNCHYROLL CRASHED I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/uYdldd42b4 — Chris (@theChrisDS) January 9, 2022

Attack on Titan broke Crunchyroll again pic.twitter.com/Tvsed4ukso — sage (@mysticsage81) January 9, 2022

Crunchyroll servers tryna handle all these requests pic.twitter.com/MnX3zNocvQ — 4PF Harden (@daniel_is_here) January 9, 2022

scenes at crunchyroll headquarters right now because of attack on titan pic.twitter.com/3FypZVLQRb — ‎ً (@zarsyear) January 9, 2022

Nevertheless, as per the latest updates from Crunchyroll, the issues have now been resolved. Taking to Twitter, the company announced that they have successfully fixed the problems and the website is up and running. Expressing regret for the inconvenience to the users, Crunchyroll also added that they were thankful for the patience of their viewers.

Our service issues have now been resolved. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this caused our users. Thank you again for your patience, everyone ~ pic.twitter.com/peXSTlulni — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 9, 2022

(Image: @CrunchyrollAttackOnTitans/Twitter)