Crypto price today: Bitcoin surges to $51,500, Ethereum 24% up in 7 Days;

Bitcoin and Etherrum have shown steady growth over the last seven days, growing 7.88% and 24.08% respectively. With a market-leading cap of over $971 billion, Bitcoin has shown a 3.40% rise in 24 hours. While Ethereum has a market cap of over $463 billion, it is growing strong with a 1.74% rise in 24 hours, holding the second position. The elevated surge rates and updates being added to the blockchain networks have increased investor's trust back in cryptocurrencies. To know more about bitcoin prices today, Bitcoin price prediction and why is Bitcoin going up, read along.

Crypto prices today (as of September 06, 2021, at 02:20 PM)

Price 24-hour change Market Cap 1. Bitcoin $51,667.13 + 3.40% > $971 billion 2. Ethereum $3,994.80 + 1.74% > $463 billion 3. Cardano $2.90 + 0.55% > $92 billion 4. Binance Coin $502.44 + 1.66% > $84 billion 5. Tether $1.00 - 0.01% > $66 billion 6. XRP $1.32 + 5.02% > $61 billion 7. Solana $145.48 + 4.20% > $42 billion 8. Dogecoin $0.3104 + 3.42% > $40 billion 9. Polkadot $34.24 + 6.34% > $33 billion 10. USD Coin $0.9997 - 0.05% > $27 billion

Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin price is back over $50,000 in three months, after a massive downfall in May 2021. While the price of one Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering around $51,600 (while compiling the report), Bitcoin saw its all-time high in the month of April 2021, when it crossed the threshold of $60,000. According to WalletInvestor.com, the Bitcoin price might rise as high as $80,248.90 by the end of this year and up to $1,94,134 in about five years. Do keep in mind that it is extremely difficult to predict the long term pricing of a digital coin and the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile in nature.

Why is Bitcoin going up?

There are several factors that are causing a surge in Bitcoin prices. The hype around the digital currency on all forms of media is reaching potential investors every day. Secondly, the surge in price encourages a lot of investors to hold their coins, with expectations of squaring off with huge profits at the peak of rallies. Additionally, cryptocurrency is growing as a payment option, the most recent example of which is PayPal which will allow users to buy, sell and accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment. Along with a 24-hour trading volume of over $30 billion, Bitcoin remains to be the top cryptocurrency today.