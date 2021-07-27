Cryptocurrency Prices in India Today: check latest trend and prices

Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has grown in popularity. Even relatively unknown meme coins like Safemoon, Shiba Inu have seen a massive jump in prices. Dogecoin has had a phenomenal year of growth. Inspired by the success of all the coins in the 2021 bull market, hundreds of new crypto coins have been released recently. Keep reading to learn more about the recent price changes of the most popular cryptocurrencies in India.

Cryptocurrency prices in India

Bitcoin : After the recent news of Amazon planning to accept Bitcoin, the value of this cryptocurrency shot above ₹ 30,00,000, which is the highest since June 16, 2021. However, after Amazon denied the news, the value again came back to sub ₹ 27L bracket, which is still highest within a week and a month. The total market cap as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021 (01:30 PM) is ₹ 51.9T.

Etheruem : ETH has also followed a similar trend in the past few days. While the crypto was trading around ₹ 1,80,000 on 01:00 AM, July 27, 2021, which is the highest it has been seen within one month. Within 12 hours it has more than 5% and is trading at ₹ 1,63,831 at the time of compiling the report. The total market cap stands at ₹ 19.2T.

Tether : The cryptocurrency peaked at ₹ 75.18 on July 24, 2021, and dipped to Rs. 74.44 on July 25, 2021, showing instability. The market cap of Tether stands at ₹ 4.6T.

Cardano : The cryptocurrency peaked at Rs. 103.10 on July 26, 2021, and fell to around ₹97.83 within eight hours. The current market cap is ₹ 3.0T and the value is around ₹ 92.83.

Ripple: Surprisingly, Ripple has also followed a similar pattern as Bitcoin in the past few hours. The graphs are almost similar, with Ripple peaking at ₹ 50.13 early morning on July 27, 2021. The current value is around ₹ 46.72.