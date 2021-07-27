Cryptocurrency Prices in India Today: check latest trend and prices

Bitcoin jumps nearly 15% in 3 hours towards $40,000, Ethereum 20% in Week; check details
Over the past year, the cryptocurrency market has grown in popularity. Even relatively unknown meme coins like Safemoon, Shiba Inu have seen a massive jump in prices. Dogecoin has had a phenomenal year of growth. Inspired by the success of all the coins in the 2021 bull market, hundreds of new crypto coins have been released recently. Keep reading to learn more about the recent price changes of the most popular cryptocurrencies in India.
|Change (24h)
|Market Cap
|Bitcoin (BTC) : ₹ 27,61,820
|-2.87%
|₹ 51.9T
|Ethereum (ETH) : ₹1,63, 831
|-5.45%
|₹ 19.2T
|Tether (USDT) : ₹ 74.28
|-0.13%
|₹ 4.6T
|Cardano (ADA) : ₹ 92.83
|-8.60%
|₹ 3.0T
|Ripple (XRP) : ₹ 46.72
|-4.23%
|₹ 2.2T
|Dogecoin (DOGE) : ₹ 14.87
|-11.22%
|₹ 1.9T
|Polkadot (DOT) : ₹ 1,013.45
|-8.86%
|₹ 992.3B
|Uniswap (UNI) : ₹ 1,364.43
|-6.68%
|₹ 804.8B
|Bitcoin Cash (BCH): ₹ 35,050
|0.14%
|₹ 667.3B
|Litecoin (LTC) : ₹ 9.593.57
|-5.69%
|₹ 641.2B
|Chainlink (LINK) : ₹ 1,1353.79
|-4.98%
|₹ 603.4B
|Stellar (XLM) : ₹ 19.17
|-6.84%
|₹ 448.8B
|TRON (TRX) : ₹ 4.38
|-3.88%
|₹ 314.4B
|Monero (XMR) : ₹ 16.255
|-1.98%
|₹ 292.4B
|EOS (EOS) : ₹ 273.50:
|-4.71%
|₹ 261.4B