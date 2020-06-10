Cyber Attack On Lion Company; What Is Its Impact On The Company? Know Details

The Lion Beverage company has recently been hit by a major cyber attack. Being one of the leading brands in Australia which supply beer all over the country, Lion faced this incident yesterday i.e. June 9 as per several reports. It is suspected by many professionals that the attack on the company is connected to the upcoming acquisition of the Lion Dairy & Drinks business.

What is the cyber attack on Lion Beverage company?

According to many reports, the Australian company's internet portal was attacked by some cyber attackers on June 9. The Lion Dairy & Drinks organisation has revealed that all the systems were taken down under this attack. It has also revealed that they are taking the necessary steps required for minimising the risk.

Also Read | Facebook Marketplace Rules for you to know before putting up anything on sale

As per experts when such attacks happen, a company needs to shut down all its IT operations completely. Later, once everything is shut down, only backups can help the organisation get its data back. The reports reveal that Lion Dairy & Drinks has also done the same by shutting down everything. The cyber attacker has not revealed him/herself but it is reported that it is somehow related to the deal between the Australian company and the China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd.

Also Read | iOS 13.5.5 beta released: Learn what's new in the latest minor update for your iPhone

However, the experts are also looking into the matter thinking that the attack on Lion can be a ransomware attack. If it is a ransomware attack, then the company is not the first to go through this as such incidents keep on happening. Such attacks mostly happen to government sites, military sites, and social media websites, and less so with websites of such companies. This is why these companies invest less in cybersecurity as they are less likely to be attacked. Nonetheless, some cyber attackers find it easy to breach such websites.

Also Read | Is Zoom Chinese? CEO Eric Yuan calls Zoom American amid allegations of having Chinese link

What is the impact on Lion Beverage company after the cyber attack?

The Australian Drinks organisation had to shut down all its internet operations, such as the website, orders and more. The cyberattack on Lion has also caused disruption to supply chains and customer services. Apart from this, the company has no certainty of what this disruption of IT operations could mean.

Also Read | Is 'COD' Mobile a Chinese app? 'Call of Duty' mobile origin country revealed