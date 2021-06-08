Dogecoin Price Prediction June 2021: Will Dogecoin Recover Even As The Market Goes Down?

In the span of a few months, Dogecoin went from being a joke to a 90 billion dollar digital asset at the height of its price and popularity. Dogecoin hit its maximum price a few days ago, reaching a high price of 73 cents. Since then the crypto markets experienced a heavy crash on May 19, most coins went down by about 50 per cent, including Dogecoin. There was also a significant dip in the crypto markets on June 8, as the Bitcoin price fell by over 7 per cent in a few hours, triggering a marketwide crash, which also resulted in Dogecoin falling. In this article, we'll be looking at Dogecoin Price Prediction for June 2021.

Dogecoin Price Prediction - June 2021

Just a few months ago, the price of Dogecoin stood around 4-5 cents. As of today, even after the May 19 crash and today's major dip, the Dogecoin price stands at $0.33, significantly higher than it stood at the beginning of the year. However, crypto predictions can be difficult. Most crypto experts believe that if the crypto markets recover Dogecoin could go up to a dollar. However, since May 19, the crypto market has remained stagnant, as has Dogecoin. In the short term, i.e. June 2021, unless the market recovers significantly, Dogecoin can be expected to hover around a price of $0.28 - $0.38, based on the Dogecoin chart readings of the previous weeks. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin crypto was originally formed back in 2013 as a joke. The creators of Dogecoin built Doge to be a friendly introduction for the general public to the world of cryptocurrencies. Doge became popular over the years because of its status as a meme, and it had the popular 'Shiba' doge as the face of currency. Just a couple of years ago, the price of Dogecoin was a few pennies. Over the past few months, the coin became increasingly popular all over the world. People started to buy the coin due to its relatively very cheap price, compared to other currencies. Celebrities like Jordan Belford and Elon Musk often promoted the coin and brands such as Slim Jim also made it a part of their marketing campaign. Dogecoin is slowly seeing mass adoption as many companies have started accepting DOGE as a form of payment. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

