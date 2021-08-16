Dogecoin To Feature In Premier League Season As One Of Watford FC's Jersey Sponsors

Popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin has made its way to the English Premier League and will be seen as one of the sponsors on the Watford FC jerseys. The newly-promoted team will wear a Dogecoin logo on their jersey’s sleeves for the entirety of the 2021/22 season. According to The Athletic, the sponsorship deal is rumoured to be just short of a million dollars.

Watford was promoted back to the world's richest football league this year, after spending a year in the English second division league. The yellow and black Watford FC jersey will now have a Dogecoin logo on its sleeves. The initiative is part of the football club’s major sponsorship deal with gambling company Stake.com.

However, this will not be the first time Watford will be associated with a cryptocurrency. The club, which is based just north of London, had earlier donned a kit with a Bitcoin logo as part of a sponsorship deal with Sportsbet.io for the 2019/20 Premier League season. However, the team got relegated that season and soon changed sponsors.

Elon Musk calls Dogecoin the ‘strongest’ cryptocurrency

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, backed fellow billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's claim that Dogecoin was the strongest cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange. Cuban during an interview, told CNBC, that the Dogecoin community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange. The billionaire went on to claim that the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA team owned by him, saw substantial sales ever since it began accepting Dogecoin as payment for merchandise in March. Responding to Cuban's claims, the Tesla boss took to Twitter to write, "I've been saying this for a while." The tweet was a reassurance of Musk’s support for the coin.

Dogecoin started as a joke

Created in 2013, Dogecoin came into existence as a joke centred around a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. Dogecoin, in comparison to Bitcoin, is different as the cryptocurrency has no limit to how many DOGE tokens can be mined, as per Coindesk. However, both, Bitcoin and Dogecoin, are based on blockchain technology, an ingenious peer-to-peer record-keeping system designed to be highly transparent and secure, and widely distributed.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Unsplash)