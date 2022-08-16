Doodle For Google 2022 Winner Announced; Winning Artwork Live Across Tech Giant's Homepage

Students across the USA participate in the 'Doodle for Google' competition every year to create an impactful artwork as per a particular theme. The theme this year was “I care for myself by…” with the participants asked to submit entries that focussed on the positive ways to support their mental and emotional health. The competition went through a public vote after numerous rounds of judging and the winning artwork was posted on the Google homepage.

Doodle for Google 2022 winner is now live on the homepage

The Doodle for Google contest had a panel of judges for deciding the winner. Google’s panel of judges including Selena Gomez and 2021’s Teacher of the Year went through thousands of entries, after which one submission was shortlisted from every US state and territory. This was followed by a public round of voting across the five age groups to determine the national finalists of the Doodle for Google campaign.

After examining the set of shortlisted artworks, the panel of judges decided which entry and artist would be crowned the winner of Doodle for Google 2022. Google has now announced that Sophie Araque-Liu of Florida as the grand prize winner, with the tech giant showcasing her artwork throughout August 16. As per 9to5 Google, Sophie’s work, titled “Not Alone,” connected with the judges for its message on encouraging the viewer to accept help from people around them.

“Not Alone” features an impactful depiction of an embrace between two family members replacing the second 'o' of Google at the centre with stark red brushstrokes making up the name of the company.

The winner Sophie has been awarded a $30,000 college scholarship, while a $50,000 technology package too has been handed out to her school. This is apart from her winning artwork being shown on Google.com homepage as well as the New Tab Page in Chrome and at the top of the Google Search app.