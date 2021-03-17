Easy Trip Planners IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Online & More

Easy Trip Planners IPO share allocation is currently live on the official website of BSE. Investors can buy the stocks of the Initial Public Offering at just Rs 186-187 per share. So, if you are wondering about Easy Trip Planners IPO allotment status and how to check it online, then do not worry, here is all you need to do.

Easy Trip Planners IPO allotment status

Investors can check the website of the BSE website to check the allotment status. The Rs 510-crore Easy Trip Planners Private Limited initial public offer (IPO) is currently at the cost of Rs 186-187 per share. The listing will help the organisation to gain more visibility, enhance the brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders. The organisation operates the well-known EaseMyTrip.com portal which has certainly gained a lot of popularity in the past years from the users.

Easy Trip Planners IPO allotment status check online?

Visit the website of the BSE website i.e. bseindia.com

Now, all you need to do is click on the 'Status of Issue Application' link available on the homepage of the website

As soon as the page opens, select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type section

Then, from the dropdown, select the IPO [ Easy Trip Planners Private Limited IPO ].

Here you will be asked to enter your details, so you can either enter your PAN Card number, Application Number or DP Client ID of the Demat account to check the Easy Trip Planners IPO allotment status.

Now, click on ‘Search’.

Please note the details will only be available once the shares are allotted.

What is Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd?

Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd is the organisation behind EaseMyTrip.com which is an online travel agency. The travel company was founded in the year 2008, and it has offices in various cities of India including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The organisation also has international offices as subsidiary companies which are located in Singapore, UAE and the UK. According to the claims made by Easy Trip Planners, it was amongst the top profitable online travel agency in India during FY18 - FY20 in terms of net profit margin and before the pandemic.