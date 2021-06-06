Elon Musk Gets Warning From Hacker Group Anonymous After Bitcoin Stunts: 'Expect Us'

Two days after releasing a video challenging Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the hacker group Anonymous has now accused Musk over his tweets on cryptocurrency to have shown 'complete disregard for an average working person'. Elon Musk caused a massive shake-up in the bitcoin market when he announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin as payment, citing excessive use of fossil fuel used in its mining.

In a new video directed at Elon Musk, the hacker group Anonymous slammed the Tesla CEO for allegedly 'mocking hardworking people with his memes from his multi-dollar mansion' after having 'liquidated their dreams' after his public temper tantrums.

Anonymous warns Elon Musk

In a 4-minute long video, Anonymous elaborated on Elon Musk's alleged wrongdoings and claimed that the former has emerged as a match for Elon Musk as 'the smartest person'. "It appears that your quest to save the world is more rooted in a superiority & savior complex than it is in actual concern for humanity," Anonymous told Elon Musk in the video message.

Anonymus alleged that employees reportedly faced intolerable conditions under Elon Musk's command and accused the Tesla & SpaceX CEO of allegedly employing children in his overseas lithium mines which reportedly led to the destruction of the local environment. Further, Anonymous claimed that Elon Musk had shown 'public willingness' to stage coups and install dictators in places where his 'toxic products were being mined'.

Anonymous went on to slam Elon Musk's plans for life on Mars, claiming that he had prematurely declared himself as the Emperor of Mars where he intended to 'send people to die'. Noting that Elon Musk's competition was growing with each passing day, Anonymous claimed that most people had realised that Tesla's income did not come from the sale of cars but from government subsidies.

Elaborating further, Anonymous alleged that Elon Musk sold carbon tax credits for his innovation with clean energy and went on to state that it wasn't Musk's innovation, highlighting that Tesla was purchased by Elon Musk from 'two people more intelligent than him' - namely Martin Eberhard and Mark Tarpinning.

Further, Anonymous claimed that Tesla had earned more from holding bitcoins for a few months than from the sale of the cars over the years and that the bitcoins were allegedly purchased from the government subsidies. Anonymous claimed that Elon Musk was forced to denounce his company's involvement with bitcoin to keep government money flowing into 'Tesla's coffers'. Further, Anonymous said that Elon Musk's move to create a Bitcoin council was allegedly an attempt to centralise the industry and take it under his control & went on to claim that Elon Musk's game with the crypto markets had destroyed lives.

$STOPELON token to counter Musk's influence

As Musk’s influence on the crypto market has continued, with his tweets roiling the prices of the leading cryptocurrency, crypto enthusiasts launched a new meme token $STOPELON in a bid to counter the tycoon’s impact on crypto’s value. This came after the Tesla founder last month reversed a decision of accepting Bitcoin for purchases of Tesla Inc. electric vehicles, citing environmental concerns. With his recent tweet, Musk caused the token to topple by about $27,000 from its mid-April record of $65,000.

SpaceX CEO's tweets rattled other segments of the market—such as the Samsung Publishing Co., a shareholder in the producer of the “Baby Shark” viral YouTube song, whose shares shot up to 47,300 Korean won as per the Refinitiv Eikon's data this week. This came as Musk tweeted, “Baby Shark crushes all! More views than humans,” while sharing the footage of the popular children’s jingle during the Asian trading hours.