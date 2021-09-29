Elon Musk Impressed By Crypto-trading 'hamster' Mr Goxx, Which Outperformed Warren Buffet

A recent report from BBC has covered that a crypto-trading hamster from Germany has been increasing his gains from his cryptocurrency trading skills. The user is called, Mr Goxx and he managed to gain massive profits by making deals and trading cryptocurrencies inside his “Goxx Box.” It is a bit shocking to see a hamster leading the cryptocurrency market and it has been noticed by netizens.

Elon Musk on Mr Goxx

Hamster has mad skillz!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2021

The CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk also picked up this Crypto-trading hamster from Germany. Musk took to his Twitter to share a post that read, “Hamster has mad skillz!!” The entire of this Hamster trading crypto starts when the hamster enters the office. As soon as the hamster reaches there, a live stream starts on Twitch and his Twitter account. All his followers know that Mr Goxx has started a trading session as soon as the stream goes live on his official social media handles.

More about the Crypto-trading hamster, Mr Goxx

The trading session starts when Mr Goxx starts running on the wheel to rotate through several cryptocurrencies and this is called the “intention wheel.” After selecting the crypto Mr Goxx will help the viewers with their decisions to either buy or sell the currency by entering in respective decision tunnels. Mr Groxx’s Twitch account that handles the trades confirms that the decisions made during the stream are sent to a real trading platform. Have a look at the office created for the Crypto-trading hamster, Mr Goxx.

According to BBC, Mr Groxx is owned by two Germans including a lecturer and prototyping specialist. His owners also confirmed that the “Mr Groxx” name has been taken from Mt Gox which was one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the planet. The company had to shut its doors after going bankrupt because of being compromised leading to hundreds of thousands of bitcoin getting stolen from their servers.

But it seems like the hamster is doing very well for himself and his followers after delivering a lifetime career performance up about 20 per cent. Mr Groxx has also managed to outperform Warren Buffet and the S&P 500 making him one of the hot topics of the crypto market.