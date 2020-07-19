Elon Musk Issues Neuralink Call-to-arms; 10 Jobs Available For Top-notch Engineers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he is looking for a few good engineers to work for another of his companies - Neuralink. Musk, along with others founded the neurotechnology company, developing implantable brain-machine interfaces in 2016. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "If you’ve solved hard problems with phones/wearables (sealing, signal processing, inductive charging, power mgmt, etc), please consider working at engineering@neuralink.com.”

"Solving high-volume, high-reliability, low-cost production problems is especially valued," he added. According to the information available on its jobs page, the company is hiring for 10 engineering positions and a general one.

If you've solved hard problems with phones / wearables (sealing, signal processing, inductive charging, power mgmt, etc), please consider working at engineering@neuralink.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2020

According to a report in Interesting Engineering, the company is said to have hired several high-profile neuroscientists from various universities since it was founded and by July 2019, the firm had a staff of 90 employees and $158 million in funding.

Last week, stating Neuralink’s “top priority” to help with brain injuries, Elon Musk also noted that it’s both ‘great and terrifying’ that his brain-computer chip startup could help in curing mental illnesses including depression. While replying to an inquiry of a follower who asked if Neuralink can cure that part of the brain which causes addiction or depression, the Tesla CEO said on July 10 “for sure” but then acknowledged the dilemma that comes with it. Musk has also hinted that an entire progress report will be released on August 28.

For sure. This is both great & terrifying. Everything we've ever sensed or thought has been electrical signals. The early universe was just a soup of quarks & leptons. How did a very small piece of the Universe start to think of itself as sentient? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2020

Moreover, when another follower inquired about the human trials of Neuralink and how the company will come up with eligibility criteria for the same, Musk said there was “no easy way to answer” that question but the company remains focussed on healing injuries in the brain.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is now the seventh-richest person in the world, surpassing investor Warren Buffett, as Tesla’s stock continues to skyrocket. Musk surpassed Buffett on last Friday after Tesla shares hit an all-time high, giving Musk a net worth of about $70.5 billion, roughly $1 billion more than Buffett, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.

Investors now believe that Tesla could report a fourth straight quarter of GAAP profits when it posts second-quarter results on July 22, meaning it could be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500.

