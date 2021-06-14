Elon Musk Pokes Anonymous Again With 'Hannah Montana Is Actually Miley Cyrus' Tweet

Taking a dig at ‘Anonymous’, an infamous group of hackers that threatened him earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday posted a cryptic tweet making a wild guess at the identity of the hacker tweaking it with a joke. “Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus,” read the text emblazoned on a black hat hacker image that the SpaceX CEO shared, typing two exclamation marks for the caption. The decentralized “hacktivist” collective in a new YouTube video had accused the billionaire boss of abandoning bitcoin and roiling the cryptocurrency market with his tweets.

The hacker group, otherwise known to a cyber attack the government agencies and institutions accused Musk of “destroying lives” of the hardworking people who’ve had “their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums.” The authenticity of the footage, whether it was most certainly created by a member(s) of Anonymous, is yet a matter of public debate. The member of ‘Anonymous’ dubbed Elon Musk “a James Bond villain” who halted Bitcoin payments over the fears of losing government subsidies for the electric car manufacturing company. They further called the tech entrepreneur a disguise for "nothing more than another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention.”

"Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. ... As hardworking people have their dreams liquidated over your public temper tantrums, you continue to mock them with memes from one of your million-dollar mansions,” the said ‘Anonymous’ group alleged in the video. "It is now widely believed you have been forced to denounce your company's involvement with bitcoin in order to keep that green government money flowing into Tesla's coffers," the video continues. The group member also accused Musk's recent move to create a bitcoin miner council as his conscious attempt to take over the cryptocurrency industry.

Musk called the group ‘fake’ Anonymous

The members threatened Elon Musk saying, "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are Legion! Expect us.” The Tesla CEO, however, responded by saying "Don't kill what you hate. Save what you love” as he changed his profile photo to full black representing the black hat hacking groups. In his fresh tweet, the Tesla boss took a swipe at Anonymous mocking their ‘obvious’ identities. Musk had earlier called the group ‘fake’ in a tweet that read, “not even a good fake anonymous”.

