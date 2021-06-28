Elon Musk Turns 50: Netizens Wish 'Dogefather' With Memes, Tesla CEO Reveals What He Wants

Memes poured in for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday (June 28 ) a self decreed ‘Dogefather’ on the occasion of his birthday. On Monday, fans and well-wishers swarmed on Twitter to wish the Tesla boss a ‘very happy birthday by sharing creative illustrations that depicted him taking off to Mars on the Shiba Inu, a dogecoin spinoff.

The cryptocurrency, backed by Elon Musk, has gained the 28th position as the most valuable digital token by market capitalization due to Musk’s pro-DOGE tweets. As the tech billionaire, who had also secured a position for the world’s richest person, celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, Twitter trended #HappybirthdayElonMusk pouring in 'Cheems and Musk' memes, SpaceX’s Starships with Musk posing in front of them, Musk taking off on a Falcon 9 to Mars, and several other images heavily edited into comical memes.

As fans poured in love and wishes for one of the world’s most innovative and visionary entrepreneurs, some even asked what the Tesla boss wants for his birthday. Musk replied to his 57 million followers that he wants “Starship Super Heavy.” Earlier at a press conference, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said that SpaceX is “shooting for July” for its first orbital launch of the Starship vehicle in July.

Speaking at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference (ISDC) on June 25, Shotwell said that Musk’s SpaceX was pushing for the launch of orbital flight that will involve a “Super Heavy booster” and Starship upper stage from the company’s Boca Chica, Texas, adding that “this is difficult” as the company is yet to gain the regulatory approvals. Nevertheless, Musk’s fans made virtual launch rockets on his birthday in order to make him happy.

Fans pour wishes to 'futurist entrepreneur'

Internet dropped Happy birthday messages to the "man of the century" sharing photographs of musk with Starship. “Happy Birthday real-life Iron Man,” one said. “Happy birthday to genius, futurist entrepreneur Elon musk,” meanwhile another wrote, while a third called Musk a “game-changer” and inspiration for billions.

“Happy birthday man. Revolutionary man of 21st century,” a fan said, wishing the Tesla boss on his birthday. Elon Musk’s mother also wished her son by sharing an old photograph from the time Musk was born. Wishing her son the happiest 50th, Maye Musk wrote, “Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love.”

