Elon Musk Tweets Diamond Hand Emoji Amid Bitcoin Crash, Netizens React

Prices of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin have dropped massively on May 19 after China reinforced the ban on cryptocurrencies. Crypto investors were unhappy with the market turn out and they had blamed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for their loss. Musk who has been a supporter of cryptocurrency has however shown faith in Bitcoin. In his latest tweet, Musk has signalled that he has no plans to sell cryptocurrency despite the downfall in the market. The billionaire on May 19 tweeted, Tesla has "diamonds hands" by using the emoji for diamond and hands.

Elon Musk tweets about diamond

Musk in his latest tweet said Tesla has "diamond hands" which means that the company will not be selling its $1.5 billion stakes in bitcoin. "Diamond Hands" is a symbol that is used on Reddit to signal an intention of holding on to a stock. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies faced a major downfall on May 19 and amid the bitcoin crash, tweet from Musk implies that he is not selling cryptocurrency. In another tweet, Tesla founder said, "Credit to our master of coin".

Tesla has 💎 🙌 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2021

Credit to our Master of Coin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2021

Elon Musk’s crypto tweet certainly holds a lot of value as these posts have managed to hike up the price of a particular cryptocurrency in a matter of days. Last week, Tesla chief on his Twitter handle last week had said that his electric car company would no longer accept payments in Bitcoin citing excessive use of fossil fuels for its mining. The tweet led to an immediate plunge in the value of the cryptocurrency, which has continued since then. Many crypto investors have been calling Elon Musk a market manipulator, as a large number of people around the world have lost millions of dollars due to his comments. Many in the crypto industry are unhappy with the influence a single person on the market.

Sir only because of you I lost a lot amount of money today on Crypto ... You used to be my idol..But now I hate you ... 😠 — Priyanka Singh Raghuvanshi (Priya) (@PatrioticPri94) May 19, 2021

Lost all my family savings,my husband is about to leave me and take the kids . I have lost my job and I am about to be homeless

Thank you elon 🙌🙌🙌 — Mademoiselle Winny (@SisterHuncho) May 19, 2021

You made me lose all my life savings elon — محترم وقاص امجد (@waqas_amjaad) May 19, 2021

I lost $300 in doge… That’s all I had… Can I recover? — Naren Kishinani (@nannadear) May 20, 2021

Tesla has an egoist CEO who only cares about personal Branding. — Emperor👑 (@EmperorBTC) May 19, 2021

Elon i invested my Entire life Savings into the imaginary coins and have lost literally everything i will never see my kids again i have been living on the street for 3 days thank u for tweeting this Sir can u please keep tweeting so i can get my money and life back sir — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) May 19, 2021

