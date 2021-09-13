Last Updated:

Elon Musk Welcomes New Pet Shiba Inu 'Floki'; Value Of Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Surges

Tech-billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday, September 12 announced the arrival of his new Shiba Inu puppy on Twitter. Musk captioned the post as 'Floki has arrived.'

Written By
Ananya Varma
Elon Musk

Image: AP/Shutterstock/Twitter


Tech-billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday, September 12 announced the arrival of his new Shiba Inu puppy on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the Tesla CEO shared a picture of his new pet dog named 'Floki' sleeping soundly on a rug. Musk captioned the post as 'Floki has arrived.' Not only is Floki the same breed as Musk's favourite bitcoin currency- Dogecoin, but his arrival has once created a storm in the cryptocurrency market. Shortly after the SpaceX CEO shared the image of his little Shiba Inu pup, Dogecoin shares once again surged in the crypto market. 

Elon Musk & Dogecoin

Created in 2013, Dogecoin came into existence as a joke centred around a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. The celebrity businessmen is known for openly supporting Dogecoin which has over time built a strong community of followers. Musk had earlier admitted that he was impressed with the coin’s 8,000% gain over the last year. He is also fondly dubbed by his fans as 'Dogefather'.

READ | Elon Musk slams Jeff Bezos; says filing lawsuits against SpaceX is his 'full time job'

Eager to see the Shiba Inu's arrival, netizens congratulated Elon Musk and shared a storm of memes for their 'Dogefeather', a term which had now become reality. A netizen even asked for a picture of Floki and Marvin (Musk's other dog) together, however, the tech billionaire revealed that they weren't friends yet. 

READ | Elon Musk chooses 'Time' over Dogecoin as 'Ultimate Currency', leaves netizens confused

The price of Dogecoin and its subsequent spin-offs such as Baby Doge Coin have surged in the crypto markets after the arrival of Floki. Dogecoin recorded a +0.36% change in the last 24 hours, while Baby Doge Coin recorded a +1.80% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

Netizens react

 

READ | Elon Musk's SpaceX set to launch 'historic first all-civilian' mission on September 15
READ | 'Our way of life': Anand Mahindra responds to Elon Musk's tweet on car production
Tags: Elon Musk, Floki, Dogecoin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND