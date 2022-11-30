Elon Musk Will Launch Own Smartphone If Apple, Google Boot Twitter Out From App Stores

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that he will manufacture and launch his own smartphones if Apple and Google decided to boot Twitter Inc out of the app stores over the looming controversy about granting the “general amnesty” to the previously suspended accounts. Tesla and SpaceX boss was responding to a tweet by conservative podcast host Liz Wheeler, who suggested that the tech billionaire must simply launch his own smartphone as an alternative to the "biased and snooping iPhone & Android." Musk responded by saying that he would "do it if there is no other choice."

30% App Store commission represents 'secret tax': Musk to Apple

An uncertainty loomed in recent weeks over the future of Twitter as the corporation recently purchased by Musk witnessed a mass exodus of employees shrinking the headcount of around 7,500 employees drastically over Musk's commitment to a "hardcore" work culture. The "free speech absolutist" entrepreneur landed in a cesspool of controversy over the lax content moderation protocols and reinstating barrage of previously banned accounts including former US President Donald Trump's.

The latter was dismissed from the platform after he allegedly incited the mob into rioting at the US Capitol on Jan 6 by propelling unsubstantiated electoral fraud claims on Twitter. In a later explanation, Twitter said that Republican leader Trump's account was suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Along with Trump Musk instated other controversial accounts including Jordan Peterson, The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin, and Andrew Tate.

Due to the change in moderation policies, Apple reportedly threatened to remove Twitter from the app store permanently. SpaceX boss, in turn, hit back at Apple, saying that an estimated 30% App Store commission represents a “secret tax” adding that he would not mind “going to war” for it. Apple has several lawsuits over its hefty cuts of the App Store revenue including from Fortnite creator Epic Games. Musk derided Apple's market position, tweeting that the corporation is threatening "to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.” The companies previously kicked out Parler from their app stores over guidelines breaches around violent content. Apple had then similarly demanded that Parler reviews its moderation policy to eliminate unlawful speech and allow users to filter undesirable content.