Elon Musk's Boring Company Tests Tesla Tunnel System With Passengers In Las Vegas

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has started shuttling passengers through the twin tunnels that it has built below the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) this week. As part of a test to get the system all ready for its debut in June, several test drives have taken place in the tunnels with images, videos being shared by several netizens who volunteered for the test that also marks the most evident glimpse at Musk’s solution for traversing the LVCC campus. As per Verge report, just Teslas are being driven through the two 0.8-mile tunnels.

However, it still remains a huge difference from the autonomous sled-and-shuttle ideas that the billionaire had once proposed for the Thee Boring Company. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak also hailed Musk’s first such venture with The Boring Company and said that he is “proud of highlight” the innovative Convention Center Loop. Reportedly, The Boring Company has said that the Loop will ultimately convert a 45-minute walk into a two-minute ride even though it is efficiency has not yet reached that level.

Additionally, I am proud to highlight the Las Vegas Convention Center will now be home to the innovative Convention Center Loop, a first for @elonmusk’s @boringcompany and most importantly, another first for Nevada. pic.twitter.com/M5jLjRkL0p — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 27, 2021

Three stops to LVCC Loop system

Reportedly, there are three stops to the ‘LVCC Loop’ system set up by Musk-founded American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company. Verge stated that these stations, at both ends, are above the ground. Meanwhile, one-stop is in the middle at the same 30-foot depth as the tunnels. During the test, The Boring Company has reportedly used a few dozen Tesla vehicles including Model 3 sedans, and Model Y and Model X SUVs in the test.

To carry out the test, initially, the company had decided to use an application. However, this week, the volunteers were only required to walk up to the next available car. Test riders rode the vehicle and went to the other two stations, and then repeated. Reportedly, it appeared that most riders got at least seven to a dozen test rides.

We had a lot of fun getting to know the new @boringcompany #VegasLoop at the @LVCVA LVCC expansion. Here is a taste of the experience with a full video coming very soon on YouTube. Good times! pic.twitter.com/pb51MZjqYT — Miles to Memories (@milestomemories) May 25, 2021

The Las Vegas Loop is running a capacity test today & will be smashing speed records for A-EVs 😁.



The speed to beat is 116 mph 🐌 !!!!!#BoringCompany

_ pic.twitter.com/TL1XFwZ6tR — A Boring Revolution (@BoringPrufrock) May 25, 2021

These twin tunnels, which will be ready for debut in June, come at a time especially when walking the LVCC campus on foot has grown more challenging after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) recently added a whole new wing. Therefore, any solution, that would make it easier for people to go around would be welcomed as taxi rides and ride-hailing wait times are significantly longer.

