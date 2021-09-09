Ethereum Classic price prediction: Why is ETC going down? Is it a Good time to Invest?

Quick links:
IMAGE:UNSPLASH
While the cryptocurrency market was blooming with a positive growth rate, it went down a steep fall of over $300 billion between Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to September 8, 2021. While Etheruem Classic coin value touched $76.94 on September 6, 2021, it fell down to $52.02 the very next day. Currently, the price of one Etherium Classic coin is $58.22, and it has seen a negative change rate of 4.43% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Classis's trading volume has fallen over 71.40% in the last 24 hours and the cryptocurrency now holds a market cap of over $7.5 billion. A 24 hour low and high price of Ethereum Classis is $53.62 and $60.73 respectively. However, an all-time high value of the coin is still a long way to go, which was recorded in May 2021 at $176.16. There are over 130 million ETH coins in circulation. Keep reading to know more about Ethereum Classic price prediction.
According to CoinPriceForecast, the price of Ethereum Classic will reach $75 by the end of 2022 and $100 by mid-2023. Additionally, the mid-year price for 2025 is predicted to be $162.39. According to WalletInvestor, the cryptocurrency will reach about $116 in one year and $291 in the next five years. According to Gov.Capital, the price of Ethereum Classic is supposed to rise to about $76.36 in one year. That being said, it might be a good time to invest in ETC, given that the prices are low.
According to the official Ethereum Classic Twitter page, the Geth exploit causes about 20% of the network to fall down. According to a recent report by CoinFomania, "an unknown hacker exploited a bug in older versions of a popular Ethereum network client, Go Ethereum (Geth for short). ... It seems that someone found the bug we fixed in @go_ethereum v1. 10.8 and exploited it causing all geth nodes with earlier versions to split from the network." This might be one of the causes that caused a decline in the price of Ethereum Classis price. However, the cryptocurrency network recovered as well. The Ehtereum Classic market cap still stands strong at over $7 billion. The coin has a total supply of over 210 million.
🟢 The #EthereumClassic mainnet is recovered since the Geth exploit was deployed which caused around ~20% of the network to fall off. If you have not done so already, ensure you're using Besu or the "patched" version of Core-geth. https://t.co/Z45bt028V7— Ethereum Classic (@eth_classic) September 7, 2021