Ethereum Price Prediction June 2021: Will Ethereum Be Able To Recover From Recent Crash?

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world, after Bitcoin with a market cap of more than $250 Billion at the time of writing this article. The crypto market crash on May 19, effectively halved the value of Ethereum, as its price went from an all-time high of $4,400 to $2,400 at the time of writing this article. How much will the price of Etherum rise in June 2021? Read on to know the Ethereum price prediction for June 2021.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Will Ethereum Recover?

Crypto price predictions can be really difficult, especially given the recent market crash. However, the market has already significantly recovered. FX Street believes that Ethereum could rise up to $2,800 in the short term, meaning June. Goldman Sachs has also made a prediction recently stating that they believe Ethereum will surpass Bitcoin in the long run. Many crypto groups believe that if this bull run continues, Ethereum could reach up to $10,000 at the end of the year. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

About Ethereum

Ethereum was launched in 2016 by Russian Vitalik Buterin, who was 19 years old at the time. Ethereum is a smart contract network with the ability to host and support decentralised applications. It is an open-source and decentralised platform that hundreds of cryptocurrencies use as their basis. Many people on crypto forums and Reddit believe that as ETH 2.0 comes this year; the price of Ethereum will continue climbing. Unlike Bitcoin, which serves no purpose other than acting as a store of value, Ethereum is used by a lot of other crypto projects as the basis for their coins. Moreover with the upcoming Etheruem updates focused on reducing network fee and scalability Ethereum is expected to go up even higher in price. However, the recent crypto crash on May 19 has made the markets a bit unpredictable.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH