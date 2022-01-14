Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Asks For 'most Unhinged' Criticisms Of Him; Netizens React

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Friday took to Twitter to ask netizens "the craziest and most unhinged criticisms" of him on social media platforms. Buterin's request was made in a lighthearted tweet, in which he shared some of his own favourite criticisms, exhibiting his lighter side. "What are the craziest and most unhinged criticisms of me you've seen on Twitter or elsewhere? Here are a few good ones, I wonder what else people have seen that I haven't! [sic]," he wrote on the microblogging site. Buterin also posted screenshots of four criticisms he received on Twitter.

According to Cointelegraph, Buterin's Friday tweet gathered quick reactions from Twitterverse. Within the first 15 minutes of sharing the post, almost 500 people reacted and the majority of them were in favour of Ethereum's co-founder. As of now, his tweet has accumulated more than 2300 comments. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "I defend you as a founder that stayed working, building free and open-source software and donating millions to medical research to save lives, even the haters' [sic]." "Not a criticism, but a peculiar fact about yourself that you may have heard before: Your speech pattern, monotone, and seemingly algorithmic style thought process makes you sound like a text-to-speech robot. I effin love it, sir. You’re a treasure [sic]," wrote another. "You're heading a cabal with miners purposefully keeping the gas limits as low as possible to extort the maximum possible fees from users [sic]," expressed a third.

Have a look at the post here:

What are the craziest and most unhinged criticisms of me you've seen on twitter or elsewhere? Here are a few good ones, I wonder what else people have seen that I haven't! pic.twitter.com/2qvwgNkHyM — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022

Here are some comments from netizens

I defend you as a founder that stayed working, building free and open source software and donating millions to medical research to save lives, even the haters'. — Richard Heart PulseX.com is live! Sacrifice open! (@RichardHeartWin) January 13, 2022

Not a criticism, but a peculiar fact about yourself that you may have heard before: Your speech pattern, monotone, and seemingly algorithmic style thought process makes you sound like a text-to-speech robot. I effin love it, sir. You’re a treasure. — Ⓥ (@bscbzn) January 14, 2022

You're heading a cabal with miners purposefully keeping the gas limits as low as possible to extort the maximum possible fees from users. — polynya (@epolynya) January 14, 2022

Ethereum co-founder donated over $1 billion in crypto to India's COVID Relief Fund

It should be mentioned here that Ethereum was one of the first Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in the crypto space, and it has gone on to become one of the most successful, with gains of over 778,000% since 2015, as per Cointelegraph. Last year in the month of May, Buterin donated over $1 billion in crypto to India's COVID Relief Fund along with a range of other charities, reported Forbes. As per the report, he donated the amount by offloading massive amounts of dog-themed meme tokens that he was gifted by the creators of Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Dogelon (ELON) and Akita Inu (AKITA). Buterin reportedly transferred 50 trillion SHIB tokens in a single donation worth $1.2 billion to the India COVID Relief Fund.

