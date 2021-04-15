European Crypto Exchange Coinsbit Launched In India As 'Coinsbit India' On April 9

Over the past couple of years, many people have started to take an interest in Cryptocurrency in India. Cryptocurrencies are virtual currencies that are made with blockchain technology. These virtual currencies have proven to be an excellent area of investment and investors have seen unimaginably profitable returns. There are many ways people can buy Cryptocurrencies.

However, using an exchange is the most popular and safest for a beginner to start investing in crypto. Coinsbit, one of the most popular European crypto exchanges just launched in India with exciting offers. Read on to know more about Coinsbit and their introductory offer.

Coinsbit - New Crypto Exchange launches in India

Coinsbit was launched in India on April 9, 2021. As per the Coinsbit website, they are Europe's largest and award-winning cryptocurrency trading platform. The company also has an interesting introductory offer for their new users which they are calling India's Biggest Airdrop Ever. Whenever new users sign up to Coinsbit India, they will be rewarded with $200 worth of CIN Tokens for signing up and completing the KYC process.

Basically, a crypto Airdrop is a marketing ploy where new exchanges will prove free cryptocurrency to people for signing up, to increase the number of people signing up to their platforms. The CIN token is Coinsbit's own token developed for their Indian exchange. The Coinsbit token has 100 billion coins in circulation and the company has pegged the value of 1 token at $0.10. You can know more about Coinsbit on their official website - coinsbit.in/

India already has a fair bit of crypto exchanges such as WazirX, Zebpay, Coinswitch and it'll be interesting to see how Coinsbit grows with the competition. However, given the fact that they have the backing of Coinsbit Europe, many experts believe Coinsbit will disrupt the Indian crypto industry for good. Cryptocurrency in India has been growing at a rapid pace, as the general public becomes more aware of the benefits and advantages of investing in cryptocurrencies.

The best way for people to invest in cryptocurrencies is through exchanges such as Coinsbit or WazirX that give users a platform to exchange their cash for cryptocurrencies. All you need to do is download one of the reputed crypto exchange apps, get through the signup and KYC processes and you can start buying cryptocurrencies. However, it's strictly advised that new users do thorough research before jumping on the crypto bandwagon, as poorly thought out investments can lead to major losses. Stay tuned for more updates on new exchanges and cryptocurrency in India.

Image Source: Coinsbit Website