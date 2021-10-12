Ex-Apple Employee Simon Lancaster Faces Criminal Investigation, Read Details Here

Apple's former employee Simon Lancaster, who was being prosecuted by the company for allegedly stealing and leaking its private trade details to media is now facing a new criminal investigation around the ongoing case for stealing information. According to new court documents, Lancaster is facing an open criminal investigation by Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. Lancaster's attorney has filed a motion to stay the civil suit, claiming that the two lawsuits are similar.

Apple filed a lawsuit against Simon Lancaster back in March 2021, who worked as a materials lead, for stealing private trade secrets about one of the company's project and then leaking them to the media. Now, as another proceeding in the lawsuit filed by Apple is scheduled for November 18, 2021, Lancaster has at least four search warrants executed by the State in respect to online accounts and information on two computers used by the former Apple employee. As mentioned by a report by 9To5Mac, the search warrants are based on the cause that "the information sought was stolen or embezzled, or evidences the commission of a felony."

Ex-Apple staff faces criminal investigation for leaking trade secrets

Lancaster's attorney has sought his fifth amendment rights and asks the court to stop the proceedings of Apple's lawsuit until the State's investigation is completed. In a conversation with the press, the defendant's side presented that Lancaster admits of communicating with a reported covering technology issues regarding Apple products and workplace issues he considered to be of public concern. However, he did not agree to be the source for articles published related to Apple's Project X and other private trade details.

From what it looks like, the State's case was filed before Apple lodged a lawsuit against Lancaster. However, he was not aware of it until recently. Lancaster's attorneys are appealing that both the cases or competing in interests and if they continue simultaneously, it would hamper their client's fifth amendment rights. If the appeal is accepted, Apple's lawsuit will be put to stay until the Santa's Clara Investigation is completed. According to a court statement revealed by a report from 9To5Mac, Lancaster has previously stated that he is not guilty of the allegations made by Apple, but has also admitted talking to the press.