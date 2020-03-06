The Debate
Facebook Provides Free Ads To WHO In A Major Step Towards Increasing Coronavirus Awareness

Facebook is assisting WHO in stopping the expanse of misinformation and increasing awareness regarding Coronavirus. Know more about it here.

Major tech giants are trying their best to make the right information reach to the global audience regarding Coronavirus outbreak. In a quest to increase the knowledge of the netizens about COVID-19, Facebook has assisted WHO by providing them with free ad space on Facebook app and website. 

How is Facebook helping WHO to eliminate misinformation regarding Coronavirus?

The social media supergiant has contributed to the fight against misinformation about COVID-19 by providing the World Health Organisation (WHO) with as many free ads as they need. Facebook.com is working intimately with UNICEF, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Ministries of Health to support the organisation with resources. 

When a Facebook user searches 'Coronavirus' or 'COVID-19' on the site's search bar, the first result that occurs on the page is the official page of WHO. The other search results showcase relevant places that are eligible to provide legit information about the disease. Mark Zuckerberg has promised the world that they will completely assist in stopping the false information from spreading.

The spread of Coronavirus is amongst the major concerns of many people around the globe and due to the sensitivity of the problem, panic must not spread among the common people. In this battle against misinformation, Google has also joined the fight. Just like Facebook providing free ads to WHO, Google had hidden search results from Play Store to stop gaming apps and other software spread fear in the minds of the people. This is a crucial time and WHO urges the world to follow the health guidelines provided by it. Many major events and social gatherings were cancelled or postponed to avoid the expansion of COVID-19.

