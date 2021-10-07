Fantom Crypto Jumps 38% In Last 24 Hrs; Here's Why Fantom FTM Is Going Up

The cryptocurrency industry is on a constant rise after the value of various currencies like Bitcoin, Etherium and many more shot up suddenly. One such currency is the Fantom crypto and because of the latest trend around it, the coin’s value is about to reach its all-time high which is $1.8600. Its current value is $1.8200 and it is shocking because the value has managed to jump by 92% from its lowest level since September 2021. Because of this, several users have been trying to know ‘why Fantom crypto is going up?’

Here is all the information available on the internet about Fantom cryptocurrency.

Why is Fantom FTM going up?

Fantom FTM is also known as the Ethereum-killer and it has been in the crypto global market for a long time now. Fantom is basically a platform that allows its users to build decentralized applications and also create NFT tokens. Because of the recent success of this platform, its cryptocurrency’s value seems to be on a constant rise. According to the Data compiled by DeFi Llama, Fantom has now become the fifth-biggest platform in the industry with a total market value (TVL) of all the apps built by Fantom crossing the $3.8 billion mark. So it is not shocking to see the price of this cryptocurrency reach its all-time high or even higher.

Fantom FTM price prediction

Currently, the FTM price is on a constant rise and its total market capitalization has grown o $4.2 billion. With such a high value, FTM has now become the 42nd biggest cryptocurrency in the world. According to investment cube, the value of the coin is likely to rise and reach $1.8600 in the near future. If the value tends to rise, even more, it could reach upto $2. The value of the currency could also be affected by the growth of its competitors, SOL and ADA. Many industry experts claim that it has the potential to become a better version of Ethereum (ETH) which is currently the second-largest cryptocurrency. Keep in mind that these are just price predictions and you should always do thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency.