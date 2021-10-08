Gala Coin Price Prediction: Why Is Gala Crypto Coin Going Up And Is It A Good Investment?

The cryptocurrency sector has been on a constant rise for a long time and several investors have managed to increase their profits using various currencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and more. One such currency is the GALA coin and its value has seen a 2.39% rise in the last 24 hours. According to the Coin market cap, GALA’s current value is $0.100567 and it has a 24-hour trading volume of $132,963,439. Because of this, several users have been trying to know ‘why GALA crypto is going up?’ Here is all the information available on the internet about GALA cryptocurrency.

Why is Gala crypto Coin going up?

The current ranking of GALA in the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem is #220. Because of a slight hike in its price the total market cap of the coin has increased to $693,790,006. Since the rice of the coin has been on a gradual rise for almost a week now, the GALA cryptocurrency could be a good investment. It is also because the shortage tends to encourage price rise. Gala Games is a well-known gaming platform that has now been combined with the Non-Fungible Tokens(NFT). The main aim of the gaming platform is to help the creators come up with “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” GALA is the company’s native utility token and the success of Gala Games could have an impact on its price.

Gala Price prediction

Well, it is not an easy task to make price predictions for cryptocurrencies which tend to be highly volatile when it comes to their value. So we have used data from PricePrediction.Net that can help predict the price of the NFT using deep artificial intelligence-assisted technical Analysis on the past price data of the coin. According to their data, the price of this coin can reach a maximum value of $0.11 by the end of 2021. Its price could increase to $0.15 in 2022, $0.26 in 2023 and $0.33 in 2024.

Keep in mind that these are just price predictions and you should always do thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency.