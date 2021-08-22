Google Chat Web App gets Dark Mode support, Google Calendar to add work location feature

Google chat for web and desktop app is getting Dark Mode. The development comes almost a year after Google's iOS and Android applications have received it. The Dark Mode will also be available for Progressive Web App (PWA). Additionally, Google Calendar is adding a feature that will allow users to tag their working location, following which, users could add a workplace routine, and update their location if it changes.

Google is adding a new Dark Mode for Google Chat Progressive Web App

Previously, Google had discontinued the Electron-based Google Chat app back in March 2021. Users can now use the Google Chat Progressive Web App (PWA) instead. Google says that the PWA is faster and more secure than the Google Chat app. The Alphabet-owned company announced the Dark Mode on Google Chat for Web, desktop app and the Progressive Web App through a blog post. The feature can be found in the Theme Settings menu location inside Settings. The same method works for both Google Chat PWA and web versions. The Dark Mode will roll out gradually and hence it might not be available to all users at the moment and might take up to two weeks to reach everyone. The Dark Mode will be available to all Google Workspace customers, including Business customers and G Suite Basic users as well.

Users will be able to add their work location in Google calendar

Other than the Dark Mode, Google is also bringing the ability to tag their work location into Google Calendar. Users will be able to add their work location for a week and change if required. The feature will roll out from August 30, 2021, and Google will allow admins to monitor the use of the feature in their organisation. The work location option in Google Calendar will be on by default but can be disabled at the organizational level. Those who wish to disable the feature will have to do so before August 30, 2021. For employees or end-users, the feature will be disabled by default, and they can enable it to post the launch date. The feature will allow users to collaborate with a better understanding of work location for easy scheduling of meetings.